The Lagos State Government has cancelled the November edition of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026, to avoid disrupting the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the cancellation after the state government initially announced that the sanitation exercise would proceed […]

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the November edition of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026, to avoid disrupting the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the cancellation after the state government initially announced that the sanitation exercise would proceed as scheduled.

The decision was disclosed in an updated statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen.

According to the statement, INEC’s mock accreditation and result upload exercise will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, covering two polling units in each of Nigeria’s 8,838 Registration Areas.

More details later.