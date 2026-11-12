Layer3 Strengthens Board with Tomi Davies and Maryamu Aminu as It Targets Cloud and Infrastructure Growth Nigerian technology company Layer3 has appointed Tomi Davies as Board Chairman and Maryamu Aminu as Non-Executive Director as the company prepares for its next phase of growth in enterprise cloud, connectivity and digital infrastructure. The appointments come as Layer3 […]

Layer3 Strengthens Board with Tomi Davies and Maryamu Aminu as It Targets Cloud and Infrastructure Growth

Nigerian technology company Layer3 has appointed Tomi Davies as Board Chairman and Maryamu Aminu as Non-Executive Director as the company prepares for its next phase of growth in enterprise cloud, connectivity and digital infrastructure.

The appointments come as Layer3 looks to expand its technology services, strengthen its position in Nigeria’s enterprise market and pursue opportunities across West Africa.

With over 20 years of operating experience, Layer3 provides enterprise connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and managed services to businesses and institutions.

The company is now focused on extending those capabilities, particularly as more organizations move critical business operations onto digital infrastructure and demand reliable connectivity, computing resources and technical support.

The appointment of Davies brings significant technology and investment experience to the company’s board.

A recognized figure in Africa’s technology ecosystem, Davies has spent more than four decades working across technology transformation, entrepreneurship, investment and business development.

He serves as President Emeritus of the African Business Angel Network, Collaborator-in-Chief at TVC Labs and CEO of DiaGlocal Collective. He also helped establish the Lagos Angel Network and sits on the board of the Global Business Angel Network.

As Chairman, Davies will lead the Board in providing oversight and strategic guidance as Layer3 develops its enterprise technology business.

“Layer3 has built a strong foundation in connectivity and enterprise services. As Chairman, my role is to lead the Board in providing oversight, supporting and challenging management, and keeping the company focused on sustainable growth and customer needs,” Davies said.

The company has also brought Maryamu Aminu onto its board as a Non-Executive Director.

Aminu is currently Head of Coverage (North) & Government Relations at Iron Capital Partners Ltd and has previously worked across financial services, telecommunications, development and public policy.

Her career includes roles at Access Bank, IHS Towers, the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the ONE Campaign and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Her appointment adds experience in navigating regulatory, government and institutional relationships, areas that are increasingly relevant to businesses operating across Africa’s technology and infrastructure sectors.

Layer3 CEO Oyaje Idoko said the new appointments reflect the company’s intention to strengthen its leadership as it grows.

“We’ve built a strong business over the past 20 years, and our focus now is on improving what we do, expanding our capabilities and reaching more customers. Having the right people providing guidance and oversight at the Board level is an important part of that process,” he said.

Davies succeeds Mrs. Toyin F. Sanni, whose tenure as Board Chair saw the company strengthen its governance structures and advance key strategic priorities.

The leadership changes come at a time when cloud computing, cybersecurity and reliable enterprise connectivity are becoming increasingly central to business operations across Nigeria.

For Layer3, these developments present opportunities to build on its existing infrastructure and services while expanding the number of businesses and institutions it serves.

The company says it will continue investing in its capabilities across enterprise connectivity, cloud services, cybersecurity and managed services as it pursues sustainable growth in Nigeria and the wider African market.

About Layer3

Layer3 is a Nigerian technology and digital infrastructure company with operations in Abuja and Lagos. For over 20 years, the company has provided enterprise connectivity, cloud services, cybersecurity, managed services and digital infrastructure to businesses and institutions across Nigeria.