PwC elects Michal Kotzé as next Africa Territory Senior Partner

PwC Africa has elected Michal Kotzé as its next Africa Territory Senior Partner, with his appointment taking effect from July 1, 2027.

PwC Africa has elected Michal Kotzé as its next Africa Territory Senior Partner, with his appointment taking effect from July 1, 2027.

The firm disclosed this in a statement published on PwC Nigeria’s official website on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Kotzé will succeed Dion Shango, who will complete his maximum eight-year tenure on June 30, 2027.

Michal Kotzé to lead PwC Africa from 2027

Kotzé currently serves as PwC Africa’s Clients and Markets Leader, a position he has held since July 2019. As Africa Territory Senior Partner, he will oversee the firm’s strategic direction across the continent, working with regional chief executives and leadership teams in its East, South and West Market Areas.

“PwC Africa today announced that Michal Kotzé has been elected as the firm’s next Africa Territory Senior Partner. He will take office on 1 July 2027, succeeding Dion Shango, who completes his maximum eight-year term on 30 June 2027,” the statement read in part.

In his remarks, Kotzé highlighted several areas he considers important to Africa’s economic prospects, including artificial intelligence, cross-border business expansion, capital markets, infrastructure development, regional value chains and the energy transition.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining quality and ethical standards as businesses respond to changes in the operating environment.

Outgoing Africa Territory Senior Partner Dion Shango said the transition would build on the work undertaken during his tenure.

Sam Abu, Regional CEO of PwC’s West Market Area, said African economies needed to translate economic stability and ongoing reforms into sustainable growth, while identifying artificial intelligence as an opportunity to improve productivity and strengthen businesses.

Michal Kotzé’s career at PwC

Kotzé studied at the University of Pretoria between 1993 and 1996 before joining PwC in January 1997, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he has served as a partner at the firm since 1997. He has also held the position of PwC Africa Energy, Utilities and Resources Leader, alongside his role as Africa Clients and Markets Leader, which he assumed in July 2019.

His election followed a selection process involving partner nominations, governance reviews and a vote by PwC partners across Africa.

PwC Nigeria ranks behind KPMG in audit revenue

PwC Nigeria reported N55.36 billion in revenue for the financial year ended June 30, 2025, according to an analysis of transparency reports by Nairametrics Research.

The figure comprised N24.9 billion from audit services and N30.46 billion from non-audit engagements. The firm had 295 entities in its disclosed client portfolio, the largest among the seven audit firms reviewed in Nigeria.

However, KPMG Professional Services recorded the highest disclosed revenue in Nigeria at N67 billion, compared with PwC Nigeria’s N55.36 billion, despite having 281 entities in its portfolio.

The Nairametrics Research analysis reviewed more than 1,350 client entries across seven major audit firms in Nigeria and found that their combined disclosed revenue exceeded N175 billion in their 2025 financial years. Deloitte’s revenue was excluded because it was not disclosed in its transparency report.