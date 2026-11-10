Investing with Purpose: How to Match Your Portfolio to Your Goals – First Asset Management

Ask most people why they invest and you will likely hear “to make money.” Fair enough. But that is an outcome, not a reason. Money is a tool, and a tool only makes sense once you know what you are building with it. So, be honest with yourself: what is the money actually meant for? […]

Ask most people why they invest and you will likely hear “to make money.” Fair enough. But that is an outcome, not a reason. Money is a tool, and a tool only makes sense once you know what you are building with it.

So, be honest with yourself: what is the money actually meant for? Maybe it is finally leaving the landlord who raises the rent every year and still wants two years upfront. Maybe it is paying your children’s school fees without the usual panic at the start of every term, opening the business you have been talking about since NYSC, or reaching sixty without waiting on anybody’s monthly alert. With some discipline, all of it is doable. Each goal just has a cost, a date, and a level of certainty it needs.

The trouble is that most of us lump everything together: one savings account, one fund, maybe one plot of land somewhere in Ibeju-Lekki, and a prayer that it all works out. When the market gets shaky, you cannot tell which goal is in danger, because nothing ties the money to what it is meant to do.

Purposeful investing flips that. You start from the goal and work backwards to the portfolio.

Give Every Goal a Name

If you cannot describe a goal, you cannot plan for it. “Saving for the future” will not help you make a single decision. “A deposit for a three-bedroom flat in Ikeja in five years” will.

So write down your goals: what each one is, why it matters, and who it is for. Some will be big and far off, like retirement. Others are closer and more practical: changing your car, an MBA next session, your traditional wedding, or simply making sure Detty December does not swallow your January rent. Put all of them on the list, because sooner or later they will all be fighting for the same naira.

Put a Price and a Date on Every Goal

Every goal needs two numbers: what it will cost and when you will need the money. Without them, there is no way to know if you are on track or falling behind.

Be realistic about the cost. School fees, rent, and land prices rarely wait for salaries to catch up, as anyone who has renewed a lease lately will tell you. Build inflation into the target from day one.

The date matters just as much. A goal five months away and one fifteen years away might cost the same, but they need very different investments. The date tells you how long your money has to grow and how many bumps it can survive.

Match Each Goal to Its Time Horizon

This is where your goals start shaping your portfolio. The closer the goal, the more stability it needs; the further away, the more room it has to grow.

Short-term goals, due within a year, cannot afford to get caught in a market dip. Your emergency fund, next term’s school fees, or your contribution to your sister’s introduction ceremony needs a home that is safe, easy to reach, and still earning. The First Asset Money Market Fund invests in Treasury Bills, commercial papers, and bank placements. It aims to earn more than an ordinary savings account and lets you get your money out when you need it. With a low risk profile and a minimum of ₦5,000, it suits money that cannot handle surprises.

Medium-term goals, two to five years away, can take a bit more movement in exchange for better potential returns. Think of swapping your car, paying for a wedding, or funding a master’s degree. The First Asset Bond

Fund invests in Federal Government, state government, and highly rated corporate bonds. It carries a low-to-medium risk profile and pays income every year.

Long-term goals, like retirement or your child’s university education ten years from now, need real growth. The First Asset Smart Beta Fund invests mainly in Nigerian stocks chosen through a research-based model. It is a high-risk fund, so do not park next year’s rent there, but over a decade or more the short-term dips matter far less than where the portfolio finishes.

Be Honest About the Risk You Can Carry

Two people can have the same goal and still need different portfolios. The difference is risk, and it has two sides. Risk tolerance is how much ups and downs you can stomach. If watching your balance drop by 10% would have you rushing to sell, an aggressive portfolio is not for you. Risk capacity is how much loss your situation can absorb. A single 27-year-old with a steady job and no dependants can probably take more risk. A parent running a household on one salary, with relatives calling for support every other month, probably cannot.

A sensible portfolio respects both, and when they disagree, the cautious one should win. A delayed goal can still be reached; a wiped-out one starts from zero.

Give Each Goal Its Own Pot

When every goal shares one account, each withdrawal quietly borrows from another. You take out something small for aso-ebi, then for a new phone, and suddenly the house fund is not a house fund anymore. Keep each goal in its own account or fund, labelled by name, so your long-term plans stay safe from short-term raids.

Diversification still matters inside each pot. If you would rather not build the mix yourself, the First Asset Balanced Fund combines equities, bonds, and money market instruments in one professionally managed portfolio, with growth potential and a cushion against losses at a medium risk level.

Some goals are priced in foreign currency: a master’s abroad, a relocation plan that needs proof of funds, a holiday, or medical treatment overseas. Saving for these in naira alone leaves them exposed to every swing in the exchange rate. The First Asset Dollar Fund lets you save in dollars from just $100. For larger sums from $10,000, the First Asset Specialized Dollar Fund spreads your money across Nigerian Eurobonds, US Treasuries, and investment-grade African Eurobonds, while the First Asset Blended Dollar Fund adds growth by putting about 20% into leading US technology and blue-chip companies.

If your faith guides how you invest, the First Asset Halal Fund offers income-focused returns through Shari’ah-compliant instruments, with a low-to-medium risk profile and a minimum of ₦5,000.

Review, Adjust, and Keep Going

A goal-based portfolio is not a set-and-forget thing. You get promoted, start a family, move from Abuja to Lagos, or realize the business you dreamt about at 25 does not excite you at 35. Your portfolio should move with you.

Look over your goals at least once a year. Is each pot on track? Has the cost or date changed? As a goal gets closer, move its money into steadier funds so a late market drop does not undo years of saving.

Above all, keep putting money in. Steady contributions, the same habit behind the ajo and esusu our parents swore by, will do more for most goals than trying to time the market.

Download the First Asset Management App today and start investing with purpose.

For further enquiries, please contact us:

Email: [email protected] | Phone: 0201 889 4444

Let us build wealth together.

First Asset Management