FTM Buy, Sell or Hold: Custodian Investment 

Custodian used to be easy to explain: it sold insurance and invested the premiums. Then, last November, it bought a merchant bank; before that, a real estate company, UPDC. Now it is harder to explain, and it is cheaper than it should be. Unlock the rest of this article with FTM. Subscribe to FTM, our […]

Custodian used to be easy to explain: it sold insurance and invested the premiums. Then, last November, it bought a merchant bank; before that, a real estate company, UPDC. Now it is harder to explain, and it is cheaper than it should be.

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