Aradel: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Aradel’s oil and gas business is booming. From January to September, it produced 144,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, about six times last year’s level and above its own target, which it has now raised. Operating earnings (EBITDA) reached ₦2.1 trillion, a 53% margin. Each barrel cost just $7.9 to produce, and gas sales […]

Aradel’s oil and gas business is booming. From January to September, it produced 144,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, about six times last year’s level and above its own target, which it has now raised. Operating earnings (EBITDA) reached ₦2.1 trillion, a 53% margin. Each barrel cost just $7.9 to produce, and gas sales brought in ₦582 billion in the third quarter alone. Unlock the rest of this article with FTM. Subscribe to FTM, our exclusive stock recommendation service, and get weekly Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendations to help you make informed investment decisions. FTM is edited by Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics. Subscribe now at www.ftm.ng to access the full article and our weekly stock recommendations.