GTCO: Buy, Sell or Hold? 

Investors pay a premium for a fortress, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company has earned one. Customer loans are just 22% of deposits. The capital ratio was 34.9% in June, more than twice the regulatory minimum. Its return on equity, about 24%, would flatter any bank in London. The group also kept clear of the CBN […]

Investors pay a premium for a fortress, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company has earned one. Customer loans are just 22% of deposits. The capital ratio was 34.9% in June, more than twice the regulatory minimum. Its return on equity, about 24%, would flatter any bank in London. The group also kept clear of the CBN forbearance that tied up its peers’ dividends. Paying 1.3 times book value for a bank this sound is easy to justify.

Unlock the rest of this article with FTM.

Subscribe to FTM, our exclusive stock recommendation service, and get weekly Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendations to help you make informed investment decisions.

FTM is edited by Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics.

Subscribe now at www.ftm.ng to access the full article and our weekly stock recommendations.