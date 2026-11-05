Access Holdings: Buy, Sell or Hold? 

For five years, Access Holdings has done what Nigerian banks are always told to do: get bigger. It has bought banks in Mauritius and Britain and built a footprint across Africa. The balance sheet has passed N52.6trillion. On size, it is hard to beat. Subscribe to FTM, our exclusive stock recommendation service, and get weekly […]

For five years, Access Holdings has done what Nigerian banks are always told to do: get bigger. It has bought banks in Mauritius and Britain and built a footprint across Africa. The balance sheet has passed N52.6trillion. On size, it is hard to beat.

Subscribe to FTM, our exclusive stock recommendation service, and get weekly Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations to help you make informed investment decisions.

FTM is edited by Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics.

Subscribe now at www.ftm.ng to access the full article and our weekly stock recommendations.