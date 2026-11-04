Zenith Bank: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Nigeria’s banks have had a good year from the regulator. The naira has strengthened, the central bank cut its policy rate by 3.5 percentage points in September, and the forbearance clean-up of 2025 is behind them. Zenith Bank’s nine-month results suggest the good news is now mostly in the share price. Subscribe to FTM, our […]

Nigeria’s banks have had a good year from the regulator. The naira has strengthened, the central bank cut its policy rate by 3.5 percentage points in September, and the forbearance clean-up of 2025 is behind them. Zenith Bank’s nine-month results suggest the good news is now mostly in the share price.

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