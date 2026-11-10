Beyond macroeconomic stability: Nigeria’s search for a household dividend

Bisi Afolayan counts her transport money on Sunday night, in a tin that used to hold Bournvita, because counting it on Monday morning has twice made her late.

Bisi Afolayan counts her transport money on Sunday night, in a tin that used to hold Bournvita, because counting it on Monday morning has twice made her late.

She is a payroll clerk in Ikeja, a job that involves calculating other people’s money all day and then discovering at month end that the arithmetic does not work on her own.

On the radio in the danfo last Monday, a presenter announced that inflation had fallen for the third month running and that Nigeria’s foreign reserves were at their highest since 2008.

Bisi heard both facts clearly. She has been trying to work out ever since which of the new items she is supposed to spend.

Both statements were true. Headline inflation fell to 14.63% in September 2026 from 15.39% in August, marking a third consecutive monthly decline and standing 6.35 percentage points below its level a year earlier. External reserves reached $55.26 billion by 30 October, up from $45.57 billion at the beginning of January.

The current account surplus rose to $7.54 billion in the second quarter, while the World Bank reported a first-half surplus of $12 billion, equivalent to 7.1% of GDP. Real GDP grew by 4.43% in the second quarter, its fastest expansion in ten quarters. In September, the MPC reset the policy rate from 26.5 to 23%, a 350-basis-point reduction, the largest since 2006. On paper it is Nigeria’s best year in a decade.

The difficulty is that disinflation is not deflation. Nothing became cheaper. Prices still rose, merely more slowly, so what Bisi bought last year costs 14.63% more today and her food costs 19.59% more. The rain that beats you less hard has not stopped beating you.

The household arithmetic makes the gap visible. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) puts the average intra-city bus fare at ₦1,431.25 in May 2026, up 38.63% from ₦1,032.46 a year earlier. For a worker making two journeys daily over 22 working days, commuting alone costs ₦62,975 a month, consuming almost 90% of the ₦70,000 minimum wage.

That leaves just ₦7,025 for food, rent, school fees, medicine and electricity. The figure is impossible, and the impossibility is the finding: the official wage floor and the official fare data together describe a household that cannot exist. Every adjustment a real family makes to close that gap, walking, pooling incomes, riding motorcycles they know are dangerous, is a cost that appears in no index.

The wage itself compounds it. The ₦70,000 minimum wage was fixed in July 2024, and the Federal Government insists that no review is due before June 2027: a 35-calendar-month nominal freeze through persistent inflation. It has already lost nearly 28% of its purchasing power, with more disappearing each month, not through any formal wage cut, but through the relentless arithmetic of rising prices.

Into this arrives the ₦50,000 relief payment announced on 30 October by Dr Bernard Doro under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI). One feature deserves credit: nobody applies, pays a fee or registers through an agent, removing the toll gate that often obstructs public benefits.

The Ministry has identified the National Social Register and verified identity records as its selection basis, but disclosed neither the total budget, intended coverage nor duration. Worse, its announcement promises monthly payments while its website describes a one-off grant. ActionAid Nigeria has demanded disclosure of funding, selection criteria, payment records and independent monitoring.

Fraudulent websites quickly followed, exploiting a vulnerability the Ministry had itself warned about in July. A state that denounces imaginary money one month and distributes real money by unsolicited text the next should not be surprised that citizens cannot tell them apart.

A plain contradiction remains unresolved. The Minister announced ₦50,000 monthly; a payment-provider FAQ describes as a one-off grant. The fiscal difference is twelvefold. Across 10.46 million households, a monthly benefit costs ₦6.28 trillion ($4.66 billion) annually; a single payment, just ₦523 billion ($388 million).

The government must clarify which programme it is funding. For Bisi, monthly would be 71.4% of the minimum wage arriving in a household that may have no wage at all. One-off is about three weeks of bus fares, or not quite a 50kg bag of rice.

The delivery record is the honest baseline, and it yields the year’s most arresting coincidence. The World Bank records ₦658.9 billion ($489 million) disbursed to 10.46 million households by September 2026. That translates into just ₦62,993 ($46.77) per household over roughly three years: approximately ₦1,750 a month, or ₦58 a day.

Nigeria’s flagship cash-transfer programme has delivered, on average, barely ₦18 more over three years than one worker spends on a month’s bus fares. It is a sobering measure of the distance between social protection and meaningful relief.

Petrol is where the squeeze was manufactured. The move from ₦185 a litre to about ₦1,339 is more than sevenfold in three and a half years, and it reprices transport, food distribution, milling and every small-shop generator in the country.

October’s ₦66 discount cut the pump price 4.7% and was app-gated, requiring the NNPC app and digital payment, so cash buyers were excluded. Cash buyers are the poor. That is a design, not an oversight, and it mirrors an electricity subsidy that reaches only the grid-connected.

On the exchange rate the honest position is better than the commentary allows. The Naira moved from about ₦1,446 in January to ₦1,346.86 at the end of October, an appreciation. The damage was done in 2023 and 2024 and is embedded in every price; 2026 delivered the end of the depreciation ratchet rather than a reversal of its effect, since traders markup promptly and mark down reluctantly. The goat that is no longer being chased does not call that a feast.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reported a net profit of $4.73 billion for the nine months to September 2026, reversing a $117.2 million loss a year earlier, as revenue rose 144.47% to $22.48 billion.

The benefit to Bisi is less visible: refined petroleum imports fell from $2.48 billion to $310 million in one quarter, potentially removing $8.7 billion in annualised dollar demand if sustained. This helped ease pressure on the naira. But the gain arrives as an absence of further harm, the one form of benefit no citizen has ever thanked a government for.

The banks tell a different story. Zenith’s after-tax profit fell 11.6% to ₦675.83 billion ($502 million), while GTCO’s declined 12.2% to ₦614.57 billion ($456 million), even as Access Holdings recorded an increase in pre-tax profit.

The contrast matters. Even though this may not adequately explain the profit decline, a refinery financed largely through equity does not automatically generate equivalent business for bank balance sheets. Nor does a more stable Naira preserve the revaluation gains that previously boosted some banks’ earnings.

Yet the evidence on oil-and-gas lending is itself contradictory: one source puts ten banks’ exposure down 22.2% to ₦12.2 trillion ($9.06 billion), while another records sector lending up 17.5% to ₦5.58 trillion ($4.14 billion). Different measures, but a story still unresolved.

Nor did the rate cut reach the street. Manufacturers reported prime lending rates averaging 27.45% in May 2026, with maximum rates between 35.6% and 45%. By September, the CBN’s national averages had eased to between 19.04 and 32.62% respectively, but borrowing remained expensive.

Private-sector credit is also shallow: the World Bank puts Nigeria at 13.1% of GDP in 2023, against South Africa’s 59% in 2025, though these are not same-year observations. The number that signals a policy shift is not necessarily the number that binds a borrower. Water poured at the top of the hill reaches the valley last, and some of it never arrives.

The distribution of gains is unambiguous. The federation rebuilt its reserves to more than $55 billion, the highest level in 18 years. Dangote Refinery reported $4.73 billion in net profit in nine months. Holders of government securities continued to earn high yields in a high-interest-rate environment.

Yet household deprivation worsened. The 2026 UNDP report puts Nigeria’s multidimensionally poor at 90.1 million in 2024, against 72.2 million in 2021: an increase of 17.9 million, the largest among the five countries that recorded rising numbers. The macroeconomic recovery is visible in the national accounts; its benefits are far less visible in the lives of millions.

Firstly, Nigeria needs to index the minimum wage annually by statute rather than renegotiating it every three years under duress.

Secondly, settle publicly whether the ₦50,000 is monthly or single, publish the household count, the duration, frequency and the budget line.

Thirdly, stop delivering relief through channels that exclude the poorest by construction, as app-gated fuel discounts and grid-connected electricity subsidies both do.

Fourthly, treat transport as the central household cost it has become, since a fare rising 38.63% against a frozen wage transfers more real income from poor households than any tax Nigeria levies.

Fifthly, name the gap between the policy rate and the lending rate as the binding constraint it is.

Sixthly, publish the household version of every recovery statistic, because a state that reports only the aggregate will come to believe it.

Bisi will count her transport money again on Sunday, and the tin will hold what it held last month, because her salary has not moved and the fares have. If the text message arrives, she will take the ₦50,000 and she will be right to. The point is not that she is ungrateful for the recovery; it is that she has not yet been included in it.

Nigeria repaired its balance sheet in 2026 with real skill, and the repairs are worth having. But a barn rebuilt in the dry season feeds nobody until the harvest, and somebody has to ask when the harvest reaches the people who were hungry while the work was going on.

Akinola Morakinyo (Ph. D) writes on MINT economies from the Department of Economics, Finance & Quantitative Analysis, Kennesaw State University, GA, USA.