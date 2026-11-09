Renaissance, Seplat, NLNG, and Telmek Back WIEN Gala 2026 as Network Unveils Landmark Energy DEI Benchmark

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has finalised plans for its flagship WIEN Gala & Awards 2026, scheduled for Wednesday, 11 November 2026, at The Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos. Registration and corporate tables are officially open to industry stakeholders and the public at https://bit.ly/wiengala

The executive gathering marks six years of institutional progress in expanding female participation, technical leadership, and enterprise ownership across Nigeria’s energy value chain. The premier event is hosted by Dr Cecilia Umoren, Chair of the WIEN Board of Trustees and Executive Chairman of Millennium Oil and Gas Company Limited, and convened by Engr. Tony Attah, Managing Director/CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.

Established in 2020 as a dedicated institutional network for women working across the energy value chain, WIEN has built an enduring ecosystem supporting professional growth, enterprise opportunities, and equitable representation in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Through targeted mentorship, technical capacity building, and strategic policy engagement, the network continues to drive systemic inclusion across the sector.

Reflecting on the organisation’s six-year trajectory, Dr Cecilia Umoren, Chair of the WIEN Board of Trustees, highlighted the structural imperative behind the milestone:

“As we mark six years of the Women in Energy Network, we are proud of the progress made in building a stronger platform for women across Nigeria’s energy value chain. However, verifiable data reminds us of the systemic hurdles that persist across our continent and globally.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), women still make up just about 20% of the conventional global energy workforce, and barely 12% of senior executive leadership roles. Regionally and domestically, NEITI audit data indicates that women account for only 16% of Nigeria’s core extractive sector workforce, with technical and field operations trailing even lower”

“These figures highlight both the opportunities and the structural gaps that remain. Our ambition is not simply to increase participation, but to create an industry where women have greater access to enterprise opportunities, leadership positions, technical careers, and the networks required to thrive. This Gala is an intentional celebration of our journey, the resilience of our members, and the strategic partnerships that will continue to power our collective future.”

An Evening of Distinction: Keynote, Affirmative Action and Benchmark Unveiling

A central highlight of the evening will be the official presentation of the newly completed WIEN Energy Sector Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Benchmark, developed in strategic partnership with global professional services firm KPMG. Designed as an empirical reference tool, the benchmark provides operators, regulators, and boards with verifiable metrics to assess workplace practices, identify structural gaps, and track inclusion progress.

Speaking on the strategic imperative of the benchmark and reaffirming the network’s overarching mandate, WIEN President Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams underscored the importance of connection and institutional support. “Six years ago, WIEN was created with a straightforward purpose: to give women across every segment of the energy value chain a collaborative home to network, build confidence, and scale their careers and enterprises in support of national development. This gala is an opportunity to honour the brilliance of our women, connect with partners who share our commitment to economic progress, and spark conversations that unlock broader opportunities for professionals across the sector.”

An Agenda Anchored in Leadership and Recognition

The evening will feature an opening keynote address delivered by renowned industry statesman Dr Mutiu Sunmonu (CON), who will share strategic reflections on sustainable leadership, human capital development, and navigating volatile global energy markets. Key highlights of the programme include:

The WIEN Six-Year Retrospective : A multimedia presentation documenting WIEN’s institutional trajectory, community initiatives, and milestone impact since 2020.

: A multimedia presentation documenting WIEN’s institutional trajectory, community initiatives, and milestone impact since 2020. The WIEN Awards Ceremony: A formal recognition event honouring outstanding professionals, innovators, and corporate champions whose leadership advances women’s participation across the energy landscape.

A formal recognition event honouring outstanding professionals, innovators, and corporate champions whose leadership advances women’s participation across the energy landscape. The DEI Benchmark Unveiling : The presentation of baseline findings establishing standard, sector-wide DEI indicators developed in collaboration with KPMG.

: The presentation of baseline findings establishing standard, sector-wide DEI indicators developed in collaboration with KPMG. Executive Red Carpet & Reception: A curated networking platform that fosters strategic cross-sector dialogue, media engagement, and industry partnerships.

Beyond policy and governance frameworks, the evening actively bridges emerging talent with institutional capital and board-level decision-makers.

“At the Secretariat, our daily work centres on connecting people, building professional pipelines, and ensuring our members are visible and supported at every stage of their energy careers,” said Mrs Asanimo Omezi, Executive Secretary of WIEN. According to her, the 2026 Gala “is a celebration of that vibrant community. Beyond the glamour and awards, this evening is about creating meaningful connections between industry stalwarts and the next generation of female innovators, ensuring that women remain central contributors to Nigeria’s industrial growth.”

Blue-Chip Industry Coalition & Partners

The 2026 Gala & Awards is underpinned by significant institutional backing from major multinationals, indigenous operators, utility providers, and financial institutions across the energy ecosystem:

Platinum Partners :

Renaissance Africa Energy, NLNG Limited, Telmek Global Resources, Seplat Energy Plc, FIRST E&P, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Sahara Group, and Oando Plc.

: Renaissance Africa Energy, NLNG Limited, Telmek Global Resources, Seplat Energy Plc, FIRST E&P, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Sahara Group, and Oando Plc. Gold Partners :

ND Western Limited, Bank of Industry (BOI), Virgin Forest Energy Limited, Rainoil Limited, ExxonMobil, Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), and Aradel Holdings Plc.

: ND Western Limited, Bank of Industry (BOI), Virgin Forest Energy Limited, Rainoil Limited, ExxonMobil, Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), and Aradel Holdings Plc. Silver Partners :

Tetracore Energy Group, Loyz Marine, and Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC).

: Tetracore Energy Group, Loyz Marine, and Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC). Bronze Partners:

Tenaris Nigeria and Lonadek Global Services.

Delegates, corporate sponsors, and industry practitioners are invited to secure their seats or reserve tables ahead of the event by booking directly online at https://bit.ly/wiengala