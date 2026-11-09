Ibadan Circular Road: Oyo pays N5.35 billion compensation to 578 property owners

The Oyo State Government has paid more than N5.35 billion in compensation to 578 property owners affected by the first segment of the Ibadan Circular Road.

The Oyo State Government has paid more than N5.35 billion in compensation to 578 property owners affected by the first segment of the Ibadan Circular Road.

The Executive Adviser on New Towns and Cities, Mrs Mofoluke Adebiyi, disclosed this in a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, on Sunday in Ibadan, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The payments cover properties affected by the 32.2-kilometre segment running from the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University axis along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, through Ona Ara, to Badeku Junction in Egbeda Local Government Area.

Oyo pays N5.35 billion to road-affected owners

Adebiyi said 378 claimants under the Right of Way category and 200 under the Omission category had received compensation. The payments followed the screening of claims and the execution of Deeds of Indemnity by the affected property owners.

“The Oyo State Government has paid more than N5.35 billion in compensation to 578 property owners affected by the first segment of Ibadan Circular Road.

“The Executive Adviser on New Towns and Cities, Mrs Mofoluke Adebiyi, disclosed this in a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, on Sunday in Ibadan,” the NAN report read in part.

According to her, Governor Seyi Makinde approved N3.86 billion for Right of Way claimants and N1.81 billion for Omission claimants.

The 378 Right of Way claimants and 200 Omission claimants account for the 578 beneficiaries covered by the payments.

Adebiyi said the compensation exercise was being conducted transparently and fairly. The Badeku Junction connects the project to the Ibadan-Ile-Ife Expressway in Egbeda Local Government Area.

Oyo reduces Ibadan Road setback to 75 metres

Adebiyi also disclosed that Makinde had reduced the road setback from 150 metres to 75 metres in built-up areas following appeals from residents. The compensation exercise remains ongoing, with some claimants yet to appear.

According to the adviser, 263 Right of Way claimants and 35 Omission claimants have yet to appear for the compensation process.

She said only 16 payments had failed because of discrepancies between beneficiaries’ names and their bank account details.

Adebiyi added that efforts were underway to resolve the discrepancies and ensure the affected beneficiaries received their payments.

The outstanding claimants and failed payments remain part of the issues the state government is working to address as the compensation exercise continues.

Compensation across Nigeria’s road projects

Compensation for properties affected by infrastructure development has featured in several road and transport projects across Nigeria, with state and federal governments making provisions for affected landowners and residents.

In Lagos, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) began compensating more than 180 landlords in April 2023 whose properties were affected by the construction of Agbado Train Station and the Red Line stabling yard.

In April 2024, LAMATA began implementing a resettlement action plan for the proposed Mile 2 interchange project, involving more than 600 affected persons.

In October 2024, the agency began compensating residents and businesses affected by the 8.7-kilometre Quality Bus Corridor project running from Yaba to Cele.

LAMATA had also disclosed that more than 7,000 property owners along the Lagos Red Line corridor had been compensated, according to a Nairametrics report in April 2024.

Beyond Lagos, Kaduna State allocated N3.5 billion in August 2025 to compensate property owners and service providers affected by road construction and rehabilitation projects across its 23 local government areas.

The Federal Government disclosed in May 2025 that it had paid N18 billion in compensation to property owners affected by the first section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. However, unresolved compensation claims have also affected infrastructure delivery, with Nairametrics reporting in January 2026 that disputes over compensation for farmlands and residential properties were delaying work on a section of the Kano-Katsina dual carriageway.