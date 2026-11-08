ABIOK at 50: five decades of shaping visibility, one bold vision for the future

From its founding in 1976 by two visionary entrepreneurs to a refreshed corporate identity in 2026, Abiok Publicity Limited celebrates five decades of resilience, innovation and contribution to Nigeria’s Out-of-Home advertising industry, while positioning itself for the next generation of brand visibility. In an industry where visibility determines how brands are seen, remembered and experienced, […]

From its founding in 1976 by two visionary entrepreneurs to a refreshed corporate identity in 2026, Abiok Publicity Limited celebrates five decades of resilience, innovation and contribution to Nigeria’s Out-of-Home advertising industry, while positioning itself for the next generation of brand visibility.

In an industry where visibility determines how brands are seen, remembered and experienced, longevity requires more than simply remaining in business. It demands resilience, adaptability, innovation and the ability to consistently deliver value.

For Abiok Publicity Limited, this journey spans five remarkable decades.

Every enduring institution begins with a vision. For Abiok, that vision belonged to two entrepreneurs, the late Alhaji Kehinde Olasode and the late Jimoh Atanda Lawal, who came together in 1976 to establish the company.

Their partnership, entrepreneurial courage and shared ambition laid the foundation for what has become a 50-year legacy in Nigeria’s advertising industry.

The name ABIOK itself carries a piece of this history, having been coined from Abeokuta, the city where the business was founded.

What began as an entrepreneurial venture grew into an institution whose legacy would transcend its founders. Their sacrifices, values and determination created a foundation upon which subsequent generations have continued to build.

Fifty years later, Abiok celebrates this milestone with profound gratitude to the men whose vision made the journey possible. Their legacy remains an enduring inspiration as the company prepares for another chapter of growth.

Over five decades, Abiok has remained connected to the evolution of Nigeria’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising landscape, helping brands establish their presence, command attention and connect with audiences across different environments and communities.

For Abiok, visibility has never been merely about placing advertisements in public spaces. It is about helping brands become noticeable, recognisable and memorable.

As the advertising industry evolves through digital technology, changing consumer behaviour and integrated media solutions, Abiok recognises the importance of continuously adapting its capabilities to meet emerging market demands.

A major highlight of the Golden Jubilee celebration is the unveiling of Abiok’s refreshed corporate identity.

The new logo features an interlocking ‘AB’ monogram enclosed within a rounded blue square, representing partnership, structural strength and the seamless integration of creative thinking with execution.

The choice of blue is particularly significant. Inspired by the expansive sky, it symbolises boundless visibility and prominence, reflecting the philosophy: “No matter how short you are, you must see the sky.”

The inscription ‘Since 1976’ reinforces the company’s heritage, serving as a reminder that while its visual identity evolves, its foundational values and commitment remain intact.

Complementing the refreshed corporate identity is a specially developed 50th Anniversary logo built around the number 50. Its radiating golden rays represent reach, influence, growth, brand exposure and market impact, while the circular formation symbolises continuity, sustainability and legacy.

Together, both identities communicate a company that honours its past while confidently embracing the future.

According to Saheed Lawal, Chief Engagement Officer of Abiok Publicity Limited, the refreshed identity represents much more than a change in corporate appearance.

He said:

“As we celebrate 50 years, it is important that we recognise the vision and sacrifices of our founders, the late Alhaji Kehinde Olasode and the late Jimoh Atanda Lawal, whose entrepreneurial spirit gave birth to this institution. We are custodians of a legacy that is bigger than any individual or generation.

The refreshed identity is a statement of our readiness for the future. While we remain proud of our heritage, we recognise that the next 50 years will require greater innovation, adaptability and a willingness to embrace new opportunities in the evolving media landscape.

Our ambition is not simply to celebrate 50 years of existence but to build an even stronger, more competitive and enduring institution. The founders gave us the vision; our responsibility is to preserve that legacy, build on their foundation and take Abiok to even greater heights.”

For Abiok, the Golden Jubilee is not simply a celebration of longevity; it is a renewed commitment to the future.

The company’s ambition is to build on five decades of experience and industry relationships while strengthening its capabilities, embracing innovation and exploring opportunities in an increasingly integrated and digitally driven media environment.

Its renewed brand promise is to help brands achieve meaningful visibility, stronger connections and lasting market impact through innovative and effective publicity solutions.

As the company celebrates its founders, employees, clients, partners and stakeholders who have contributed to its journey, it recognises that its greatest achievement is the institution that has endured across generations.

The founders provided the vision. Subsequent generations have sustained the journey. The responsibility now is to build an even greater institution.

For 50 years, Abiok has been shaping visibility. For the next 50, the commitment is to keep redefining it.