NESA, Lagos State Unveils ECONNEXT Lagos Conference 2026

Studying the economy is one thing. Finding your place in it is another. For many university students, the transition from academic learning to the world of work comes with questions about the skills employers value, the industries offering opportunities and how their education can translate into meaningful economic contribution. The Nigerian Economics Students’ Association (NESA), […]

Studying the economy is one thing. Finding your place in it is another. For many university students, the transition from academic learning to the world of work comes with questions about the skills employers value, the industries offering opportunities and how their education can translate into meaningful economic contribution.

The Nigerian Economics Students’ Association (NESA), Lagos State, hopes to bring these conversations closer to students through the inaugural ECONNEXT Lagos Conference, scheduled for Thursday, 26 November 2026, at the Honeywell Auditorium, Lagos Business School. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the theme, “Unlocking Talent, Innovation and Opportunities for Africa’s Future Economy.”

The ECONNEXT Lagos Conference was conceived around the gap between what students learn in the classroom and the economy they will eventually enter. While academic training provides a foundation, understanding how organisations operate, how industries evolve and where emerging opportunities lie can help young people make more informed decisions about their careers and future contributions.

For economics students, this means looking beyond the traditional assumption that a degree leads primarily to banking or finance. Economic thinking can be applied across technology, energy, consulting, business, public policy and other sectors. The challenge is understanding how these industries work, what skills they require and how graduates can position themselves to contribute.

The conference aims to create a meeting point between young people preparing to participate in the economy and the professionals, businesses and institutions already shaping it. Through keynote addresses and two panel discussions, participants will explore talent development, innovation, employability and opportunities emerging across different sectors.

The conversations are intended to move beyond economic concepts and classroom theory to examine the realities young people encounter as they prepare for professional life. By engaging with industry practitioners, attendees can gain perspectives on workplace expectations, consider different career paths and better understand how their knowledge and abilities can create value.

Beyond the main sessions, the ECONNEXT Lagos Conference will feature a Career and Opportunities Hub where employers, recruiters and professional bodies will share information about internships, mentorship and graduate opportunities. An exhibition hub and networking lounge will also give participants opportunities to engage with organisations, meet other attendees and build professional connections.

These activities reflect the conference’s broader objective: helping young people understand the economy, recognise their value and identify ways to find or create opportunities. Rather than treating career development as something that begins only after graduation, the ECONNEXT Lagos Conference seeks to bring industry exposure and professional conversations into students’ academic experience.

NESA Lagos connects more than 3,000 economics students across institutions in the state, including the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Pan-Atlantic University, Anchor University, Caleb University, Trinity University and Augustine University. The association provides a platform for students to engage beyond their individual campuses and consider the wider role of economics in society.

Although economics students are the conference’s primary audience, the ECONNEXT Lagos Conference is open to students from other disciplines, including finance, accounting, management, statistics, computer science, engineering, law and political science. Graduates, young professionals, job seekers, researchers, entrepreneurs and policymakers are also welcome. This cross-disciplinary approach recognises that the challenges and opportunities shaping Africa’s economy require knowledge and contributions from different fields.

For NESA Lagos, the inaugural edition is also the beginning of a longer-term ambition. The association intends for the ECONNEXT Lagos Conference to become an annual platform connecting students with industry, emerging sectors and practical opportunities. Its focus is not simply on preparing young people to enter the labour market, but also on encouraging them to think about how their skills, ideas and decisions can contribute to economic development.

As technology, business models and workplace expectations continue to evolve, helping students understand where they fit into the economy is an important part of preparing them for the future. The ECONNEXT Lagos Conference seeks to make that transition less distant by bringing the relevant conversations, people and opportunities into one space.

Early-bird tickets are priced at ₦3,000, while regular tickets cost ₦5,000. Interested participants can register at https://thecirclepass.com/events/econnext-lagos-conference-2026-931552.