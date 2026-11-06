The 2027 Race: How Bayse is giving Nigerians clarity on the elections

Nigeria’s 2027 election season is almost here, and if there is one thing every Nigerian can agree on, it is that nobody gets to choose what reaches them. Most people build their picture of a race from whatever is most visible. But visibility is not credibility: a claim can be everywhere and still be wrong, […]

Nigeria’s 2027 election season is almost here, and if there is one thing every Nigerian can agree on, it is that nobody gets to choose what reaches them.

Most people build their picture of a race from whatever is most visible. But visibility is not credibility: a claim can be everywhere and still be wrong, while an accurate one goes unseen because no one amplified it. And since every decision begins with an impression of how things stand, a distorted impression leads even sound reasoning to the wrong place.

That is the problem Bayse, Africa’s leading prediction market platform, has been thinking about from a different perspective. The company is built on the belief that a crowd, asked to stand behind its judgment, can be wiser than any single voice. But the belief carries a condition. A crowd can only be as wise as what it knows. Reasoning is a process that works on inputs. Give it thin, noisy or unverified material and it will still produce a confident conclusion, only a poor one.

“Everyone has an opinion about an election, and in this country opinions travel very fast,” said Daniel Oladepo, CEO of Bayse. “What people struggle to find is a place that tells them where a race actually stands. We believe in the wisdom of crowds, but a crowd is only as wise as the information it has. So our job is to make that information easier to find and difficult to confuse with conjecture.”

That thinking led to Bayse’s Election Hub, a dedicated home for Nigerian election data and real-time crowd probabilities, built around one simple idea: follow the election on Bayse. The Hub follows the presidential race as it develops, tracks governorship contests state by state, and monitors the performance of individual political parties. Its purpose is to put a shared, observable picture in front of everyone, so that a voter in one state and an observer in another begin from the same facts and not from whatever happened to reach them first.

That matters because by giving people everything they need to forecast a race well, Bayse ensures that the market’s view is better grounded, and the picture it paints of where a race stands is closer to the truth. A forecast is only as good as the facts beneath it, so the better the information, the sharper the judgment, and the more useful the Hub becomes to the voter, the journalist and the business owner alike.

For Oladepo, that grounding is the point of the exercise. “We are not asking anyone to take our word for it,” he said. “The record decides, and the data sits in the open for anyone to see. When people can see where a race stands and trust how it will be settled, they make better decisions, and a crowd that decides better becomes wiser. That is why we want Nigerians to follow the election on Bayse.”

The logic runs in a circle, though a productive one. Better information leads to better decisions, and better decisions strengthen the collective judgment that prediction markets depend on. A crowd that is well informed produces sharper signals, and sharper signals give the next reader something more dependable to start from.

As the campaign calendar fills up and the volume rises, the question for many Nigerians will be less about what is being said and more about where to look. Bayse’s answer is to build the Election Hub around verified facts. Every market is settled strictly against official announcements from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), so outcomes rest on the public record and not on hearsay. That grounding holds whether a reader is following a local state race or the national presidential contest, and it is what allows people to trust what they see. For anyone trying to understand where Nigeria’s elections are really heading, the answer is simple: follow the election on Bayse.

Follow the election on Bayse: explore real-time election probabilities and track the races at Bayse’s Election Hub.