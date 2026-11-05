Yellow Card acquires Brazilian crypto firm GoMoney, expands Latin American operations

Yellow Card, the stablecoin payments infrastructure provider with operations in Nigeria, has acquired Brazilian virtual asset service provider GoMoney Sociedade Prestadora de Serviços de Ativos Virtuais Ltda. (GoMoney) as it expands its presence in Latin America.

Yellow Card, the stablecoin payments infrastructure provider with operations in Nigeria, has acquired Brazilian virtual asset service provider GoMoney Sociedade Prestadora de Serviços de Ativos Virtuais Ltda. (GoMoney) as it expands its presence in Latin America.

The company announced the acquisition on Thursday, November 5, saying the transaction establishes its direct operations in Brazil and allows it to offer local collections and disbursements in Brazilian reais through payment channels such as Pix, alongside stablecoin settlement services.

GoMoney has applied to the Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) for authorisation to operate as a virtual asset service provider under Brazil’s Law No. 14,478/2022 and BCB Resolution No. 519/2025.

Its application remains subject to regulatory review and approval, while the company continues operating under the country’s transitional framework.

GoMoney to retain founders under new ownership

GoMoney, founded in 2018 and headquartered in São Paulo, will continue operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Yellow Card under the leadership of its founders.

Chris Maurice, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yellow Card, said the acquisition would strengthen the company’s ability to operate within local regulatory frameworks and payment systems.

“Building global financial infrastructure requires compliance with local frameworks, local payment rails, and local expertise and relationships to operate effectively,” Maurice said.

“GoMoney has built a strong foundation in Brazil over the last eight years, and bringing our businesses together will allow us to deliver greater value to customers while accelerating our long-term ambitions,” he added.

Maurício Pires, GoMoney’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, said the company had spent eight years building a virtual asset service provider business focused on using stablecoins for cross-border payments.

He added that joining Yellow Card would support its expansion in Brazil and across Latin America.

The transaction forms part of Yellow Card’s broader strategy to expand its global financial infrastructure network and provide businesses with cross-border payment, treasury and liquidity services across more markets.

Brazil’s growing stablecoin market

The acquisition comes as Brazil strengthens its position as Latin America’s largest cryptocurrency market, creating opportunities for stablecoin-based financial services.

According to Chainalysis, Brazil recorded $252.5 billion in cryptocurrency activity between July 2025 and June 2026, making it the region’s largest crypto market.

The report also found that stablecoin activity in Brazil increased by 495% across its 2024–2026 comparison period, supported partly by growing business applications such as cross-border transfers and liquidity management.

Yellow Card said the acquisition would enable it to combine GoMoney’s local payment infrastructure with its existing treasury and liquidity services, giving international businesses access to Brazilian payment channels and stablecoin settlement.

Yellow Card expands following $40 million funding

The acquisition follows Yellow Card’s $40 million financing round in August 2026, which included investments from Standard Chartered Bank and Sony.

The company has also secured regulatory approvals and registrations in several markets, including Canada, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

Yellow Card said its next phase of growth would focus on deepening its presence in strategic markets, expanding its product capabilities and strengthening partnerships to support businesses operating across international markets.

Stablecoin payments gain traction in Africa

Yellow Card’s expansion into Brazil comes amid growing adoption of stablecoins for cross-border payments and treasury management across emerging markets, with African fintech companies increasingly building infrastructure around the digital assets.

In December 2024, Nairametrics reported that Yellow Card was pursuing regulatory approval in Nigeria after acquiring a crypto asset service provider in South Africa, highlighting its strategy of expanding into new markets through acquisitions and regulatory partnerships.

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that Yellow Card and Mastercard partnered to promote stablecoin-powered payments across Africa, with Nigeria among the focus markets. The partnership seeks to improve cross-border transactions by reducing settlement delays, foreign exchange friction and liquidity constraints.

In June 2026, Nairametrics reported that Flutterwave partnered with Tempo to build stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure across Africa, targeting faster and cheaper cross-border transactions for businesses and individuals.