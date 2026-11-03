Top 10 CEOs managing the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds

Based on the supplied asset rankings, the world's 10 largest sovereign wealth funds collectively hold approximately $12.52 trillion in assets, with Norway's Government Pension Fund Global leading at $2.50 trillion.

Sovereign wealth funds have become some of the most influential institutional investors in global financial markets, managing trillions of dollars in government-owned assets across equities, infrastructure, real estate, technology and other sectors.

Unlike traditional investment firms, these funds are established by governments to manage national wealth, preserve financial reserves and generate long-term returns for future generations.

Their investment decisions can influence global capital flows, corporate ownership and the financing of major infrastructure projects.

Based on the supplied asset rankings, the world’s 10 largest sovereign wealth funds collectively hold approximately $12.52 trillion in assets, with Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global leading at $2.50 trillion.

The funds are concentrated across Asia, the Middle East and Europe, with China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia among the countries represented.

Behind these institutions are investment professionals, former bankers, policymakers and government officials responsible for managing national wealth.

However, not all sovereign wealth funds use the title of chief executive officer. Some operate under managing directors, governors or other executive leadership structures.

Here are the executives leading the 10 largest sovereign wealth funds in 2026.

Asset figures are based on the supplied ranking and have not been independently verified. Leadership information reflects publicly available sources checked in November 2026.

10. Eddie Yue — Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Investment Portfolio

Total assets: $569.16 billion

Country: Hong Kong, China

Eddie Yue has served as Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) since October 1, 2019, overseeing the institution responsible for monetary stability, banking supervision and management of Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund.

He was reappointed in July 2024 for another five-year term, beginning October 1, 2024.

Yue holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Science in Financial Economics from the University of London, and an MBA from Harvard University.

He began his career as an administrative officer in the Hong Kong government in 1986 before joining the HKMA in 1993 as a senior manager.

He became Division Head in 1994, Executive Director in 2001 and Deputy Chief Executive in September 2007.

During his career, Yue has overseen reserve management, monetary policy, financial infrastructure and international financial cooperation.

From November 9, 2026, Deputy Chief Executive Darryl Chan is scheduled to assume direct responsibility for reserve management as Chief Executive of the Exchange Fund Investment Office, while Yue remains the HKMA’s overall Chief Executive.

9. Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi — Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Investment Authority

Total assets: $600 billion

Country: Qatar

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi became Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in November 2024, bringing more than 19 years of experience in investment management and financial strategy.

Before his appointment, he served as QIA’s Chief Investment Officer for the Americas, overseeing investments across multiple asset classes.

He also spent five years heading QIA Advisory in New York, helping expand the fund’s international investment operations.

Al-Sowaidi joined QIA in 2010 and previously led teams responsible for private equity funds, technology, media, telecommunications and industrial investments.

His earlier career included serving as Director of Corporate Banking at Masraf Al-Rayan, following an initial role at ExxonMobil in Qatar.

He holds degrees in statistics and finance from the University of Missouri and an executive MBA from the TRIUM programme.

A CFA charterholder, Al-Sowaidi also holds board positions at organisations including Qatar National Bank, Qatar Airways, Ooredoo, Volkswagen and Harrods.

8. Yasir Al-Rumayyan — Governor, Public Investment Fund

Total assets: $900 billion

Country: Saudi Arabia

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the principal institutions supporting the kingdom’s economic diversification programme.

He was appointed to lead PIF in 2015, following a career spanning investment banking, capital markets and public-sector financial management.

Before joining the fund, Al-Rumayyan served as Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fransi Capital and held senior positions at the Saudi Capital Market Authority.

He also worked in investment banking at Saudi Hollandi Bank.

Under his leadership, PIF has expanded its exposure to international investments while supporting major domestic projects in tourism, entertainment, infrastructure, technology and renewable energy.

Al-Rumayyan also serves as Chairman of Saudi Aramco, placing him at the intersection of the kingdom’s energy industry and its wider investment strategy.

His responsibilities at PIF include overseeing capital allocation and investments intended to reduce Saudi Arabia’s long-term dependence on oil revenues.

7. Rosan Roeslani — CEO, Danantara Indonesia

Total assets: $900 billion

Country: Indonesia

Rosan Perkasa Roeslani is Chief Executive Officer of Danantara Indonesia, the sovereign investment institution established in 2025 to consolidate and manage major Indonesian state assets.

His appointment followed a career spanning entrepreneurship, diplomacy and government.

Roeslani previously served as Indonesia’s Ambassador to the United States between 2021 and 2023 and was Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 2015 to 2021.

He also served as Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises before becoming Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry.

His private-sector background includes business development, corporate finance and investment activities.

Roeslani earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University in 1993 and an MBA from Antwerpen European University in Belgium in 1996.

6. Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah — MDKuwait Investment Authority

Total assets: $1.072 trillion

Country: Kuwait

Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah is Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), one of the world’s oldest sovereign wealth funds.

He assumed the position in November 2024, having joined the authority’s board of directors in November 2022.

His professional background spans investment management, business development, consumer services and information technology.

Before taking on senior responsibilities at KIA, he held executive positions in privately owned companies and worked as an associate covering the Middle East and Africa at global investment manager BlackRock.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Bentley University in the United States and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Alongside his role as managing director, Al-Sabah chairs KIA’s Investment Committee and serves on the board of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

5. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan —MD, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Total assets: $1.180 trillion

Country: United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the sovereign wealth fund established in 1976 to invest the emirate’s financial resources.

A member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, Sheikh Hamed has extensive experience in public-sector investment management and economic development.

He previously served as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Planning and Economy and held leadership responsibilities across several government-linked investment institutions.

He became ADIA’s managing director in 2010, succeeding his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Under his leadership, ADIA has continued investing across global equities, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure, private equity and alternative assets.

The institution operates as a long-term investor, seeking to generate sustainable financial returns rather than finance short-term government expenditure.

4. Lim Chow Kiat — CEO, GIC Private Limited

Total assets: $1.181 trillion

Country: Singapore

Lim Chow Kiat has served as Chief Executive Officer of GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, since January 2017.

His appointment followed more than two decades at the investment institution, which he joined as a portfolio manager in 1993 after graduating from Nanyang Technological University.

Lim subsequently led GIC’s Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities department before becoming President for Europe in 2009, overseeing investments and relationships across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

In 2011, he became President of GIC Asset Management and later served as Group Chief Investment Officer and Deputy Group President.

As CEO, Lim chairs GIC’s Group Executive Committee, which oversees major investment, risk management and business decisions.

He also serves as Chairman of Singapore’s Wealth Management Institute and sits on the board of the National Research Foundation.

Lim graduated with first-class honours in accountancy from Nanyang Technological University, bringing a financial management background to GIC’s global investment operations.

3. Zhang Qingsong — CEO, China Investment Corporation

Total assets: $1.567 trillion

Country: China

Zhang Qingsong serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Investment Corporation (CIC), one of the country’s largest state-owned investment institutions.

His career spans several decades in commercial banking, monetary policy and financial regulation.

Before joining CIC, Zhang served as Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, where he participated in the country’s monetary and financial policy administration.

He previously held senior executive positions at Agricultural Bank of China, including Vice Chairman and President, and at the Export-Import Bank of China.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Bank of China, rising through senior roles covering treasury, financial markets, international operations and executive management.

Zhang holds a master’s degree in economics from the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China.

2. Zhu Hexin — State Administration of Foreign Exchange, parent of SAFE Investment Company

Management Team: State Administration of Foreign Exchange

Total assets: $2.047 trillion

Country: China

Zhu Hexin is Administrator of China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the government agency responsible for overseeing foreign exchange management and associated reserve policies.

He also serves as Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, combining responsibilities across monetary administration and foreign exchange regulation.

Born in March 1968, Zhu holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and has spent much of his professional career in China’s financial sector.

His previous leadership experience includes senior positions at Bank of China, Bank of Communications and CITIC Group, giving him exposure to commercial banking and large state-owned financial institutions.

SAFE Investment Company, based in Hong Kong, operates within the broader foreign exchange reserve investment structure associated with SAFE.

1. Nicolai Tangen — CEO, Norway Government Pension Fund Global

Total assets: $2.499 trillion

Country: Norway

Nicolai Tangen is Chief Executive Officer of Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the institution responsible for managing Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global.

He assumed the position in September 2020 after building a career in international investment management.

Before joining NBIM, Tangen founded AKO Capital, a London-based investment firm, in 2005 and served as its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.

He previously worked at Egerton Capital as a partner and senior analyst and began his investment career as an equity analyst at Cazenove & Co.

Tangen holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Wharton School and master’s degrees in art history from the Courtauld Institute of Art and social psychology from the London School of Economics.

In March 2025, he secured a second five-year term as CEO.

His responsibilities include managing Norway’s petroleum-derived financial wealth through global investments in equities, bonds, real estate and renewable-energy infrastructure.