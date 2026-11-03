IPO postponement will not affect business operations — OPay

OPay has said the postponement of its planned New York initial public offering will not affect its business operations or customer services, separating the delayed share sale from the everyday financial services it provides.

The company said it chose to postpone the offering following a regulatory inquiry in an unnamed foreign jurisdiction, after discussions with the financial institutions arranging the transaction.

For customers paying for groceries, transferring money or receiving business payments, OPay’s assurance is that these services continue as usual.

The postponement changes the timetable for bringing public investors into the company and raising additional capital.

Its financial results provide context for that assurance. Before the proposed listing, OPay had already recorded stronger earnings, positive operating cash flow and substantial cash and short-term investments. Those figures show an established business whose progress preceded its plans to raise money in New York

Why OPay chose to pause

OPay had priced 16 million American depositary shares representing ownership in the company at $19 each. The proposed sale targeted $304 million in gross proceeds and implied a company valuation of approximately $4 billion.

Trading was scheduled to begin on the New York Stock Exchange on October 30, with completion of the offering expected on November 2.

However, a regulatory inquiry in an unnamed foreign jurisdiction interrupted the process. After reviewing the development with its underwriters, OPay decided that postponing the offering was the most prudent course.

Both parties mutually terminated the underwriting agreement signed on October 29.

Although executives participated in the NYSE opening-bell ceremony, the shares did not begin trading as scheduled.

The offering would therefore not be completed under that agreement, and the planned $304 million should not be treated as money already received.

The company’s explanation places the decision on the regulatory inquiry. Underwriters help companies structure, price and sell shares to investors.

OPay’s proposed transaction involved Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Standard Bank and CICC. Their role in arranging the offering is distinct from that of existing shareholders, including SoftBank entities, which held a 6.6% stake before the planned transaction.

These relationships show that OPay had attracted institutional participation before its proposed listing. Its financial statements provide further evidence of the resources supporting the business.

For customers, however, the immediate question is whether everyday services continue. An IPO raises capital by selling ownership stakes to public investors; postponing that transaction does not automatically interrupt an existing company’s operations.

OPay said it expected the inquiry to be resolved satisfactorily and maintained that its business operations and customer services remained unaffected.

“Customers can continue sending and receiving money, making payments and savings without interruption,” the company said in a reported statement.

The postponement therefore changes the timing of OPay’s planned capital raise, while the company says customers can continue using its platform as usual.

Business continues beyond the IPO

That continuity matters because OPay’s business was already growing before the proposed listing.

Customers were using its platform, merchants were receiving payments, and the company was earning income without the anticipated IPO proceeds.

An IPO would bring additional capital into that existing business. It could help fund technology, new products and expansion, while increasing international visibility. Postponing it delays those benefits, but does not automatically remove the resources or customer relationships already supporting operations.

OPay’s first-half results illustrate this distinction. Revenue increased 136.5% to $467.06 million, while net profit rose to $90.87 million from $21.71 million a year earlier. These results were achieved before the planned share sale.

Growth also extended across its two major activities. Payment-related income increased 86.9% to $130.55 million, while Nigerian lending income rose 167.9% to $236.12 million. The payments platform therefore continued expanding even as lending became a larger source of earnings.

The company’s outlook consequently rests on an established business with growing customer activity. Maintaining reliable services and managing lending carefully remain central to sustaining that progress.

Existing resources support the growth story

The financial statements also provide context for OPay’s assurance that the postponement does not reflect funding or structural problems.

At June 30, 2026, OPay held $385.77 million in cash and cash equivalents and $532.94 million in short-term investments. Together, these amounted to $918.71 million, up from $684.76 million at the end of 2025.

Its investments mainly comprised Treasury Bills and wealth-management products maturing within one year. Alongside cash balances, these formed part of the resources supporting its financial services business.

Cash generation strengthened too. Operating activities produced $190.38 million in the first half, compared with $29.47 million a year earlier.

Customer savings provided another funding source. Interest-bearing deposits reached $978.94 million at June, with a net deposit inflow of $247.78 million during the half-year. Those deposits remain repayable to customers, making careful management of withdrawals and loan collections essential.

These figures show that OPay approached the proposed IPO with substantial financial resources and existing funding channels.

They support the distinction between postponing an additional capital raise and losing the ability to conduct everyday business.

They do not mean that every dollar of cash and investments is freely available for expansion.

The IPO would have added capital and broadened investor access. Its postponement may influence the pace of future expansion, but OPay’s existing earnings, customer platform and funding relationships were built before the offering.

Those foundations remain the more useful starting point for assessing its business beyond the listing timetable.

For prospective investors, OPay’s IPO pause changes when they can buy into the business, while its existing earnings and customer platform provide a basis for assessing its longer-term prospects.

The next milestones are clarity on the regulatory inquiry, continued earnings growth and the terms of any future offering. Those developments will help determine whether OPay’s business progress translates into an attractive investment opportunity.