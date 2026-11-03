NDLEA, Australian police target cocaine, meth trafficking on Nigeria–Australia route

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has partnered with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to disrupt cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking networks operating along the Nigeria–Australia drug route.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has partnered with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to disrupt cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking networks operating along the Nigeria–Australia drug route.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Monday, November 2, 2026.

The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will strengthen intelligence sharing, coordinated operations and investigations targeting criminal groups moving illicit drugs between the two countries.

Nigeria, Australia target cocaine and meth networks

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the NDLEA national headquarters in Abuja, the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), said the agreement would provide a formal framework for cooperation against trafficking networks operating along the Nigeria–Australia route.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that formalises existing cooperation between the two agencies into a structured strategic alliance against transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the Nigeria–Australia drug route,” the statement read in part.

The agreement covers four areas: intelligence and information sharing, joint and coordinated operations, capacity building and professional development, and controlled delivery of suspected drug shipments.

Marwa said Nigerian organised crime groups had become increasingly connected to the Australia-Pacific drug route, particularly in the trafficking of cocaine and methamphetamine. He added that Nigeria was being exploited as a transit and sourcing hub by international drug networks.

The NDLEA chairman said the agreement would take effect immediately and expressed confidence that it would lead to joint drug seizures, arrests of high-value targets and successful controlled deliveries.

NDLEA cites cocaine seizures, meth labs

Marwa cited recent operations as evidence of the scale of international drug trafficking involving Nigeria. These included the seizure of 184.5 kilogrammes of cocaine intended for export and the dismantling of four methamphetamine laboratories in recent months, with Mexican nationals reportedly involved in the operations.

According to the chairman, one of the laboratory operations resulted in seizures valued at more than $360 million.

He also cited the dismantling of a Switzerland-based drug cartel linked to a Nigerian national, Simon Amadi, following more than a year of collaboration between the NDLEA, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and law enforcement agencies in France, Greece and Switzerland. The cartel’s assets in Nigeria have also been targeted.

The head of the Australian Federal Police delegation, Ms Sandra Booth, said cooperation with Nigeria was important because Australia was a destination market for illicit drugs, where traffickers could command significant prices.

She warned that trafficking networks also used proceeds from drug sales to finance other criminal activities, including violent attacks involving recruited young and vulnerable people.

Booth said the Australian government wanted to work with Nigeria to prevent drugs from reaching its market and protect young people and other vulnerable groups.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria Leilani Bin-Juda, Deputy High Commissioner Timothy Milikan and members of the AFP delegation, alongside senior NDLEA officials.

Previous drug busts expose Nigeria route

The agreement follows previous NDLEA investigations into international drug networks using Nigeria to move illicit substances to overseas markets, including Australia.

In September 2025, Nairametrics reported that the agency had dismantled an international drug trafficking cartel operating between Nigeria, the UK, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

The operation followed the interception of 17.9 kilogrammes of cocaine, estimated to be worth N5.3 billion, concealed in textile materials and local charms and destined for Sydney, Australia. Three leaders of the syndicate were subsequently arrested in Lagos.

The NDLEA has also reported other operations involving international methamphetamine networks in Nigeria. In September 2026, it dismantled a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu State and arrested two suspected drug kingpins allegedly working with a Mexican cartel member.

In May 2026, the agency arrested three Mexican nationals and six Nigerians following the dismantling of a methamphetamine production syndicate in Ogun State, with recovered illicit substances valued at more than N480 billion.

The new MoU provides a direct cooperation framework between Nigerian and Australian law enforcement agencies to pursue trafficking networks linked to the route.