Nigerian stocks near 255,000 resistance as market signals overbought risk

The NGX ASI has gained over 63% in 2026, and market capitalization has reached 165.1 trillion, while the market remains in a structural primary uptrend.

Nigerian stocks maintain buying pressure into the 11th month.

The NGX ASI has gained over 63% in 2026, and market capitalization has reached 165.1 trillion, while the market remains in a structural primary uptrend.

The bullish momentum that engulfed the NGX ASI in October culminated in a new high just above the 254,000 mark

The Daily RSI hovers in the 68-72 range, indicating light overbought conditions. A short-term sideways consolidation or a small correction down to support is acceptable from a technical perspective before a move higher.

October closed with institutional buying of tier-1 banks (GTCO, Zenith) and heavyweights (Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria). Elevated volume supports a true structural breakout rather than a liquidity trap.

Largest Tier-1 banks (e.g., Zenith Bank, Access Holdings) trade in single digits P/E or below book value even during prolonged surges. If RSI is overbought but is fundamentally supported by pent-up earnings growth and depressed valuations, the overbought indicator is merely bullish consolidation.

High interest rates and inflation suppress institutional demand for cash-generative, high-yielding blue-chip stocks, or SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira). Institutional Concentration: Nigeria’s PFAs and institutional funds are heavily concentrated in a handful of liquid blue-chips. This continued institutional volume is often enough to sustain an extended RSI rally, even longer than most retail-based rules would allow.

Foreign exchange earners are benefiting from resuming stabilization in the official FX window and growing forex reserves. Dollar revenue plays (Seplat Energy) and FPI are also benefiting.

Post-clean balance sheets following the CBN recapitalization cycle continue to keep tier-1 banks (GTCO, Zenith Bank, UBA) at the high-yield dividend foundation of the market.

Heavyweight turnaround stories, such as fare hikes helping telecoms giants like MTN Nigeria return to profit, have been lifting market earnings multiples.

Chasing breakouts above 255,000 is a near-term risk, especially with overbought daily indicators. Buying fundamental blue-chip names on dips that test the recent support zone at 245,000 provides an attractive risk/reward equation.

The key risks: Fixed-income yield trends (selling institutions’ liquidity out of stocks) and seasonal profit realizations before year-end portfolio rebalancing.

Banking blue chips (GTCO, Zenith Bank, UBA). Reason: Balance sheets have been prudently repaired post-recapitalization, and high net interest margins still support strong dividend yields. Tactical

Note: Patience in waiting for the asset to come to your price level (245,000) protects capital and eliminates the stress of buying at short-term market tops. Sectoral dips abound. Sector-specific profit-taking (such as the pullback in tier-1 bank holdings) can create ideal entry points.

Seplat Energy, Aradel serves as a foreign currency hedge, supported by dollar revenue sources and strong global energy prices.

Large-cap industrials are leading the index breakouts again, while telecoms are climbing operational margin recoveries and tariff revisions in the data segment.

The new policy resets of the CBN have changed money market rates. If fixed-income yields climb too high, institutional asset allocators may move money away from stocks.

Fund managers tend to realize gains in Q4 and may sell to book profits, which can increase volatility in portfolio holdings. Overextended Valuations: If a mid-cap or non-earning stock performs at RSI 70+ and trades at aggressive – or extreme – multiples to sector, the risk of a rapid market correction becomes very high.

Historical data advise against aggressive buying until the high-volume breakout is confirmed. Hold cash and be ready to act if we hit the 244,000-245,000-support zone.