Aradel seeks earn-out review as N529.1 billion payout to SPDC weighs on profit

Aradel Holdings Plc is seeking a review of the earn-out arrangement linked to Renaissance’s acquisition of SPDC after a N529.1 billion charge weighed on its nine-month earnings.

Aradel Holdings Plc is seeking a review of the earn-out arrangement linked to Renaissance’s acquisition of SPDC after a N529.1 billion charge weighed on its nine-month earnings.

The company disclosed this in its unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2026.

The charge highlights the gap between the enlarged group’s strong operating performance and the earnings reaching shareholders, with attributable profit falling 42% despite substantial growth in revenue and cash generation.

An earn-out is an arrangement under which a seller receives additional payments after selling a business, based on agreed measures of its subsequent performance.

In this case, the SPDC (the seller) is entitled to payments calculated by reference to net revenues from a defined portion of Renaissance’s assets. This means part of the revenue generated within that perimeter continues to fund payments to the seller after the acquisition.

Earn-out review gathers momentum

The arrangement gives the seller of SPDC a retained economic interest in a defined perimeter of Renaissance’s assets. Payments are calculated by reference to net revenues within that perimeter, linking the obligation to the performance of the underlying assets.

It therefore behaves like a revenue royalty that rises with oil prices. With oil prices hitting multi-year highs, the obligation is beginning to add pressure to cash flows.

Aradel said its board believes the earn-out arrangement no longer reflects the balanced participation originally intended by the parties following developments after signing. The company and other Renaissance shareholders are engaging with the vendor to address the issue.

“We are well underway in constructive engagements with the seller to address the earnout arrangements to ensure our earnings reflect the significantly improved operational performance,” Chief Executive Officer Adegbite Falade said.

The disclosure makes the negotiations a central issue for investors assessing how much of Aradel’s expanded operating performance will translate into shareholder earnings.

However, the company has not announced an agreed amendment or settlement. It said the earn-out would continue to accrue through the remainder of 2026, broadly consistent with the run rate experienced so far, while discussions continue.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing engagements to address the imbalance, the earnout will continue to accrue for the remainder of 2026, broadly consistent with the run-rate experienced to date. “ the company stated in the notes, highlighting the obligation that is likely to suck into cash available for dividend distribution.

Cash payments exceed N543 billion

The earn-out is already a substantial cash obligation alongside its effect on reported earnings.

Aradel paid N543.9 billion during the first nine months of 2026, while the outstanding contingent consideration liability remained at N1.318 trillion at September 30.

The company recognises the obligation as contingent consideration and records the related charge within finance costs.

The outstanding liability declined from N1.420 trillion at December 31, 2025, but remained substantial after the payments made during the period.

Group profit after tax fell 82% to N43.3 billion, while profit attributable to Aradel shareholders declined to N141.5 billion from N242.9 billion.

Aradel’s performance table reports profit after tax before the earn-out charge of N572.4 billion, calculated by adding the full N529.1 billion charge to group profit after tax without a tax adjustment.

That last distinction matters when interpreting the results. Although the accompanying narrative describes N572.4 billion as attributable profit, the table reconciles it to total group profit, rather than the N141.5 billion attributable to Aradel shareholders.

The adjusted figure therefore requires care when assessing the earnings available to ordinary shareholders.

Dividend falls despite operating growth

Aradel’s operating figures show the scale of the business supporting these obligations. Revenue reached N3.950 trillion; EBITDA stood at N2.098 trillion, and operating cash generation amounted to N2.459 trillion during the nine-month period.

However, the comparison with the previous year reflects a significant change in reporting scope, as ND Western and Renaissance operations are now fully consolidated.

Production averaged 144,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 24,000 barrels in the corresponding period of 2025.

The board declared an interim dividend of N7 per share, down from N10 a year earlier, representing a total payout of approximately N30.4 billion.

In setting the dividend, the board said it balanced strong operating cash generation against capital commitments, ongoing debt service and other obligations.

The company expects full-year EBITDA, operating cash generation and liquidity to remain robust after earn-out payments. It also revised its 2026 production guidance to between 140,000 and 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

For shareholders, the outcome of the earn-out discussions remains central to how much of that operating strength ultimately translates into reported earnings and distributions.