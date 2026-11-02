Heirs Technologies Releases 2026 Cybersecurity Report, Highlighting Growing Threats to Africa’s Digital Economy

Examines cybersecurity challenges across Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, highlighting AI-powered attacks, regulatory pressures and the urgent need to strengthen Africa’s digital resilience. Heirs Technologies, a leading pan-African digital transformation and technology solutions provider, has released the second edition of its industry report, Africa’s Cybersecurity Landscape 2026, examining emerging cyberthreats, regulatory challenges and opportunities shaping […]

Examines cybersecurity challenges across Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, highlighting AI-powered attacks, regulatory pressures and the urgent need to strengthen Africa’s digital resilience.

Heirs Technologies, a leading pan-African digital transformation and technology solutions provider, has released the second edition of its industry report, Africa’s Cybersecurity Landscape 2026, examining emerging cyberthreats, regulatory challenges and opportunities shaping Africa’s digital ecosystem, with a strategic focus on Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

The report highlights the growing cybersecurity risks accompanying Africa’s digital transformation, including ransomware, financial fraud, credential theft and AI-enabled attacks. According to research cited in the report, 82% of respondents in Sub-Saharan Africa, in their professional or personal network had been affected by cyber-enabled fraud in the preceding 12 months.

Key findings from the report:

Over 55% of cybercrime case across Africa now incorporate artificial intelligence.

Cloud-based cybersecurity spending in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.63% through 2031.

Foreign-currency pricing and expensive security tools make cybersecurity difficult to afford for many African businesses, creating opportunities for locally delivered, cost-effective managed security services.

The report also examines how evolving regulations and data localisation requirements, are reshaping enterprise security priorities, also identifying opportunities for locally delivered managed security services, AI-powered threat monitoring and SOC-as-a-Service to address the cost and operational challenges facing African businesses.

Commenting on the report, Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Technologies, Obong Idiong, said: “At Heirs Technologies, we believe Africa’s digital expansion must be built on an unshakeable foundation of trust and resilience. As cyberthreats become increasingly sophisticated, protecting this growth is essential to sustaining the continent’s digital transformation.”

The report recommends stronger capabilities, greater investment in cybersecurity talent, improved regulatory alignment and closer collaboration between enterprises, policymakers and technology providers.