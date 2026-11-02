Before the flames: Ebby-Tek, Johnson Controls equip industries for informed fire safety decisions

Having firefighting equipment is one thing; knowing whether it is suitable for the risk is another. That distinction was at the heart of a two-day fire safety conference organised by Ebby-Tek Services Limited in conjunction with Johnson Controls Inc. at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos. The programme brought together representatives of oil and […]

Having firefighting equipment is one thing; knowing whether it is suitable for the risk is another. That distinction was at the heart of a two-day fire safety conference organised by Ebby-Tek Services Limited in conjunction with Johnson Controls Inc. at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The programme brought together representatives of oil and gas companies, manufacturing organisations and fire safety professionals to deepen their understanding of fire protection technologies and their application in safeguarding facilities.

With over 20 years of service in fire protection and safety, Ebby-Tek Services Limited has supported the oil and gas industry, institutions and individual end users.

Speaking at the event, Engineer Ikechukwu Amanfo, Chief Executive Officer of Ebby-Tek Services Limited, highlighted the importance of keeping industrial operators and fire response teams informed about developments in fire suppression technology.

The conference built on this experience, drawing on Johnson Controls’ Inc. longstanding expertise, research and continuing technological development. Gerard Visser, Johnson Controls Inc. Business Development Manager, Foam, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, facilitated the technical training sessions on firefighting foams. Corne Momberg, Sales Director, Africa, at Johnson Controls Inc., shared expert knowledge on kitchen fires and the selection of appropriate fire suppression systems.

A key focus was the transition from Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) to non-fluorinated foam (NFF), amid evolving international regulations restricting PFAS-containing firefighting foams and growing environmental concerns.

The training emphasised that end users need to understand the foam they currently hold, the risks it is designed to address and its suitability for the specific fuels and operating conditions within their facilities. Selecting a replacement requires knowledge of both the product’s performance and the equipment through which it will be applied.

Particular attention was given to three essential factors in non-fluorinated foam performance: expansion, viscosity and application density. Participants explored the importance of considering these factors together, alongside the fuel involved, the foam’s tested performance and the suitability of the discharge equipment, to support effective fire control and extinguishment.

Participants were encouraged to look beyond product labels and purchase prices when choosing firefighting foam. The emphasis was on selecting quality, appropriately tested products suited to their industry’s specific hazards and fire protection systems.

The programme also examined the wider role of prevention, early detection and automated suppression in protecting lives, equipment and business operations.

Through the two-day engagement, the organisers aimed to equip participants with the practical knowledge to assess available technologies and make informed purchasing and operational decisions.

The central message was clear: effective fire protection begins with understanding the risk, knowing the technology and choosing the right solution.