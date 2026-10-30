Verve Leads Nigeria’s Mobile Tap-to-Pay Frontier, Advancing the Future of Digital Payments

Verve Continues to Raise the Bar in the Payment Technology Landscape, Launches Mobile-Tap-To-Pay The future of payments is increasingly moving towards more seamless experiences, with consumers able to pay for goods and services with a simple tap of their smartphones or compatible wearables. In Nigeria, Verve, Africa’s leading domestic payment cards and tokens brand, is […]

Verve Continues to Raise the Bar in the Payment Technology Landscape, Launches Mobile-Tap-To-Pay

The future of payments is increasingly moving towards more seamless experiences, with consumers able to pay for goods and services with a simple tap of their smartphones or compatible wearables. In Nigeria, Verve, Africa’s leading domestic payment cards and tokens brand, is helping lead this evolution, bringing Mobile Tap-to-Pay closer to everyday use.

The rollout began in September 2026, when Verve went live with its Mobile Tap-to-Pay solution in the first deployment of its tokenisation technology for mobile payments. The deployment enabled eligible Verve cardholders to tokenise their cards through a participating bank’s mobile banking application and activate them for Mobile Tap-to-Pay at supported contactless terminals.

The development moves Mobile Tap-to-Pay beyond individual bank deployments towards a broader payment proposition. For consumers, it provides another way to use an eligible Verve card through a compatible smartphone or wearable device. For banks, it creates an opportunity to extend existing card offerings into new digital payment experiences and respond to changing customer expectations.

The appeal of Mobile Tap-to-Pay lies in its simplicity, convenience and security. Rather than retrieving a physical card at the point of payment, an eligible customer can use a compatible smartphone or wearable at a supported contactless terminal. The experience builds on the familiarity of contactless card payments while bringing the payment credential onto a device consumers already carry or wear.

At the heart of the experience is tokenisation, which replaces sensitive card information with a digital token for use within an authorised payment environment. By allowing transactions to use the token instead of directly exposing the underlying card details, the technology helps support a more secure digital payment experience while enabling greater flexibility in how consumers pay.

For Verve, Mobile Tap-to-Pay represents an extension of its card capabilities into a new generation of payment experiences. It allows eligible cardholders to move between physical and digital payment channels while demonstrating how domestic payment infrastructure can evolve in response to changing consumer behaviour, emerging technologies and demand for greater convenience.

The rollout also highlights the importance of collaboration in bringing new payment technologies to market. Payment schemes, banks, merchants and technology providers each have a role in making these experiences accessible, reliable and widely accepted. As more financial institutions come on board and contactless acceptance grows, continued collaboration will be important to extending the reach of Mobile Tap-to-Pay across Nigeria.

For consumers, the development is ultimately about choice. A customer may use a physical card for one transaction and a mobile device for another, depending on the situation. Supporting these options requires payment infrastructure that can accommodate different preferences while maintaining the security, reliability and ease of use expected from digital financial services.

The next frontier of payments will be shaped by how seamlessly consumers can access different payment options, how securely their credentials are protected and how widely those experiences are accepted. By advancing Mobile Tap-to-Pay with its banking partners, Verve is helping shape that evolution, giving eligible customers more choice while contributing to the growth of digital payments in Nigeria.