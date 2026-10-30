OPay lists on NYSE, offers 16 million shares at $19 each

SoftBank-backed fintech company OPay has made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), listing 16 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $19 each in an initial public offering that values the Nigerian-focused digital financial services provider at approximately $4 billion.

SoftBank-backed fintech company OPay has made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), listing 16 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $19 each in an initial public offering that values the Nigerian-focused digital financial services provider at approximately $4 billion.

The listing commenced on Friday, October 30, following the company’s announcement of its IPO pricing.

The development follows OPay’s October 9 filing of a Form F-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), formally setting its plan to list on the NYSE in motion.

OPay lists at $19 per share, valued at $4 billion

OPay settled on $19 per ADS, the lower end of the $19 to $21 price range it had initially presented to prospective investors. The offering comprises 16 million ADSs.

” OPay Limited (“OPay” or the “Company”), a digital financial platform built to address the challenges of emerging markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to be sold by OPay at a public offering price of $19.00 per ADS,” the fintech said in a statement.

The company’s shares are listed under the ticker symbol OPAY, with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Standard Bank and China International Capital Corporation (CICC) serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The IPO also provides an opportunity to expand the company’s shareholder base beyond its existing investors. SoftBank entities held a 6.6% stake in OPay before the offering, according to its registration filing.

OPay has also made provision for additional shares to be sold if investor demand exceeds the initial allocation, with the underwriters permitted to purchase up to 2.4 million extra ADSs within 30 days.

“In addition, OPay has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 ADSs to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions,” the statement added.

OPay’s US IPO plans and proposed Nigerian Exchange listing

OPay’s ambition to access the US capital market became public in May 2026, when reports emerged that the fintech was preparing an IPO targeting a valuation of approximately $4 billion.

The proposed listing subsequently attracted interest from other financial institutions. In August, it was disclosed that South Africa’s Standard Bank Group was exploring an investment in OPay ahead of its planned US offering.

Beyond its US listing ambitions, OPay has also stepped up efforts to secure a presence on Nigeria’s domestic stock market, potentially giving local investors an opportunity to participate in its ownership.

In August, Nairametrics exclusively reported that OPay was considering a listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), in what could become one of the most significant technology listings in the Nigerian capital market.

The company subsequently confirmed the plan in October, disclosing that its board and shareholders had approved a proposed secondary listing on the NGX following the completion of its primary listing on the NYSE.

The proposed Nigerian listing would extend OPay’s access to domestic investors while allowing the company to maintain its primary presence in the US capital market.

OPay’s transaction value and investment portfolio ahead of US IPO

OPay’s push into the public markets comes amid significant growth in its transaction volumes and financial assets, reflecting the expansion of its payments and broader digital financial services business.

In August, Nairametrics reported that the fintech processed $358 billion in gross transaction value (GTV) in 2025, more than twice the $166.2 billion recorded in the preceding year.

The figures, contained in documents detailing its audited financial statements, highlighted the growing volume of payments facilitated through its platform as the company prepared for its proposed US listing.

The growth in transaction value was accompanied by an expanding user base, with OPay reporting 39.3 million monthly active users in 2025, up from 25.1 million in 2024.

More recently, the fintech disclosed a short-term investment portfolio worth $532.94 million as of June 30, 2026, with a substantial portion invested through Nigerian asset management companies.