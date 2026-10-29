Fidelity Bank Plc redeems US$400 million Eurobond at maturity

Fidelity Bank Plc has successfully redeemed its 5-Year US$400 million Senior Unsecured Notes at maturity, reaffirming its commitment to meeting its obligations to investors and reinforcing its track record in the international debt capital markets. Issued on 28 October 2021, the 5-year Eurobond matured on 28 October 2026 and carried an annual coupon of 7.625 […]

Fidelity Bank Plc has successfully redeemed its 5-Year US$400 million Senior Unsecured Notes at maturity, reaffirming its commitment to meeting its obligations to investors and reinforcing its track record in the international debt capital markets.

Issued on 28 October 2021, the 5-year Eurobond matured on 28 October 2026 and carried an annual coupon of 7.625 per cent, payable semi-annually. Fidelity Bank met all scheduled coupon payments throughout the life of the instrument and has now fulfilled its final repayment obligation in full, covering both principal and accrued interest.

The redemption was funded from internally generated liquidity as part of the Bank’s forward-looking liquidity management strategy. Through a dedicated sinking fund, Fidelity Bank progressively provided for the maturing obligation, enabling the Bank to meet its commitment while maintaining business-as-usual operations and compliance with applicable regulatory liquidity requirements.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr/Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said the successful redemption reflected the Bank’s disciplined approach to financial management and its commitment to delivering on its obligations.

“This successful redemption demonstrates the strength of our franchise, the discipline of our balance sheet management and our commitment to honouring our obligations to investors and other stakeholders. We anticipated this maturity from the outset and planned accordingly, which reflects our commitment to responsible financial management,” Onyeali-Ikpe said.

The redemption further strengthens Fidelity Bank’s record in the international debt capital markets. The 2021 issuance marked the Bank’s third Eurobond transaction, following earlier issuances in 2013 and 2017, wherein the Bank raised $300 million and $400 million respectively. The 2021 offer attracted investor orders exceeding US$700 million, reflecting strong demand for the Bank’s international debt offering.

The successful Eurobond redemption follows the completion of Fidelity Bank’s recapitalisation programme ahead of the regulatory deadline. The Bank’s capital-raising efforts increased its eligible regulatory capital to approximately N533 billion, exceeding the N500 billion minimum capital requirement for banks with international authorisation.

The completion of these milestones underscores Fidelity Bank’s strong capital position, prudent liquidity management and disciplined approach to financial execution. It also reinforces the Bank’s capacity to meet its financial obligations while pursuing its strategic growth objectives across domestic and international markets.