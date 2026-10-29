Court sentences FCDA official to 7 years’ imprisonment over land racketeering

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has convicted and sentenced a staff member of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Kinsley Eselebor, to seven years’ imprisonment over his role in land racketeering.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has convicted and sentenced a staff member of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Kinsley Eselebor, to seven years’ imprisonment over his role in land racketeering.

Justice A.O. Musa convicted him, according to a statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

The EFCC accused the defendant of obtaining money under false pretences and using forged documents to defraud a land buyer.

“The prosecution established that Eselebor, an employee of the FCDA’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning, defrauded Moses Osinachi of money paid for two plots of land at Kubwa District Central Annex, Abuja.

“The properties, identified as Plots 383 and 424, were presented to the petitioner as genuine, despite Eselebor’s lack of title to sell them,” the commission stated.

It explained that the charge was initially filed in March 2021 with three counts of obtaining money under false pretences but was later amended to five counts. Counts one to three related to obtaining money under false pretences, while counts four and five concerned the use of forged documents as genuine to convince the petitioner of the authenticity of the land.

What the court said

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, the court found Eselebor guilty as charged.

The court convicted Eselebor on all five counts and imposed the respective prison terms, directing that they run concurrently, resulting in a total of seven years’ imprisonment.

“The court sentenced the convict to seven years’ imprisonment each on counts one, two and three, and two years each on counts four and five, with all sentences to run concurrently and without an option of fine,” the statement added.

The court observed that Eselebor used two conveyance documents bearing the names Yusuf Lawan and Adegoke Asiwaju to convince the petitioner, Osinachi, that the properties were genuine.

According to the evidence presented before the court, Osinachi and Eselebor were neighbours and worshipped at the same church.

The transaction reportedly ran into difficulties when Osinachi attempted to take possession of the properties and discovered that Eselebor had no valid title to transfer to him.

Osinachi subsequently demanded a refund, but the money was not returned.

Dissatisfied with the development, he petitioned the EFCC, which investigated the allegations and subsequently arraigned Eselebor.

EFCC reacts

Reacting to the judgment, the EFCC’s Director of Criminal Litigation and prosecuting counsel, Joshua Saidi, said the conviction would serve as a deterrent to individuals involved in land racketeering and the use of fake documents to defraud unsuspecting property buyers.

Saidi expressed concern that the convict’s position as an FCDA employee had allegedly been used to inspire confidence in the fraudulent transaction.

He questioned the implications of such conduct for public confidence, particularly when individuals employed by government institutions are accused of using their positions to facilitate fraud.

What you should know

The development comes nearly a year after the EFCC alerted Nigerians to a suspected fake land vendor who allegedly defrauded members of the public through the sale of non-existent properties in Abuja.

The commission stated that inquiries made to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) confirmed that none of the locations marketed and sold by agents actually existed.