ipNX Commends BOI for Supporting Business Expansion and Nigeria’s ICT Sector Growth

Leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, ipNX Nigeria Limited, has commended the Bank of Industry (BOI) for its continued support of business expansion and investment, particularly its contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s ICT sector. The commendation was made during a recent courtesy visit by an executive delegation from ipNX to the Managing Director […]

Leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, ipNX Nigeria Limited, has commended the Bank of Industry (BOI) for its continued support of business expansion and investment, particularly its contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s ICT sector.

The commendation was made during a recent courtesy visit by an executive delegation from ipNX to the Managing Director of BOI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi. The visit reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between both organisations and their shared commitment to sustainable economic growth through strategic investment and collaboration.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Olusola Teniola, Director, Strategic Business Initiatives at ipNX Nigeria Limited, highlighted the importance of BOI’s support in enabling the company to strengthen its infrastructure and expand its capabilities.

“The continuous development of Nigeria’s digital economy requires sustained investment, strong institutions and partnerships that enable businesses to build and scale. We appreciate the role institutions such as the Bank of Industry play in supporting this growth and creating opportunities for greater investment in critical sectors.

“Our relationship with BOI has been instrumental in enabling us to continue investing in our infrastructure and capabilities as we respond to the growing demand for quality digital connectivity. We value this longstanding partnership and look forward to strengthening it as we continue to grow and contribute to the development of Nigeria’s ICT sector.”

The engagement underscores the importance of collaboration between development finance institutions and private-sector organisations in mobilising investment, expanding business capacity and advancing critical digital infrastructure.

As ipNX continues to expand its capabilities and invest in innovative ICT solutions, the company remains committed to delivering quality digital connectivity to businesses, communities and individuals while contributing to Nigeria’s broader digital transformation and economic development.