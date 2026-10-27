Foreign governments are blocking japa, Nigeria must now give its talent a reason to stay

In a sitting room in Surulere in the second week of October 2026, a twenty-six-year-old with a first degree in microbiology read the same email four times before she called her mother in from the kitchen.

In a sitting room in Surulere in the second week of October 2026, a twenty-six-year-old with a first degree in microbiology read the same email four times before she called her mother in from the kitchen.

The university in the English Midlands that had offered her a place on a master’s programme, the place she had already borrowed against, paid a deposit for, and told the whole compound about, was withdrawing the offer.

Not because her grades had changed.

Because the university had looked at the refusal rate on visa applications from students like her, measured it against a compliance threshold the Home Office had quietly tightened in June, and decided she was a risk to its licence to recruit anybody at all. Her father had sold a plot in Mowe.

Her aunt in Croydon had written the sponsorship letter. In the space of one paragraph, four years of family planning became a refund request.

Multiply that sitting room by several thousand and you have the Nigerian autumn of 2026. For a decade japa was a decision Nigerians made about Nigeria, delivered in departure lounges as a verdict on wages, hospitals, generators and kidnappers.

This year the decision is increasingly being made elsewhere, by immigration ministers with their own politics of arrival, and it narrows at exactly the moment the numbers at home began moving the right way. A japada produced by closed doors is not the same thing, economically or morally, as a japada produced by a country worth returning to.

Japa is not a Nigerian affliction. The United Nations counts about 304 million international migrants in mid-2024, roughly 3.7% of humanity, a share that has moved less than a percentage point since 1990 when it was 2.9%. What changed is composition: those crossing borders are now disproportionately the licensed and the trained, which is to say the expensive.

In Stark and Bloom’s new economics of labour migration, emigration is a household portfolio decision and remittances are the dividend, so japa is a hedge against the Naira, the grid and the Abuja to Kaduna road rather than a failure of patriotism. The bird that leaves a shaking branch has not betrayed the tree.

Three of the four doors Nigerians use began closing within eighteen months. From January 1, 2026 the United States partially suspended immigrant visas for Nigerians, restricted the B1 and B2, F1 and J1 categories, and made permanent a visa bond of up to $20,000 for certain eligible visitors, about N26.6 million at the October 2026 rate of N1,331 to the dollar.

By early May, facing a domestic shortfall of some 65,000 physicians, it quietly resumed processing for foreign-trained doctors, a group in which more than 20,000 Nigerians already practise. America closed its door to Nigerians in general and held it open for the Nigerians it needs.

Britain, the largest single destination, tightened its work-visa system from July 22, 2025, restoring a graduate-level skills threshold for Skilled Workers and removing over 110 eligible occupations. It also closed overseas recruitment of new care workers, while retaining limited transitional arrangements for existing workers. The proposed doubling of Britain’s standard settlement qualifying period, from five to ten years, remained unresolved in mid-2026, following a public consultation that closed in February.

In Britain, Nigerian student visa withdrawals rose from 4.5% in the first half of 2025 to 22.7% in 2026. From June, the sponsor refusal threshold fell from 10% to below 5%, prompting universities to rescind some offers. Canada has tightened parts of its immigration system while introducing targeted permanent-residence pathways for eligible international doctors.

The nursing register shows the effect most cleanly. In the year to March 31, 2026, 1,614 Nigerian-trained nurses and midwives joined the UK register, making Nigeria the second-largest source of international joiners after India (4,215), ahead of Ghana (1,391). The figures reflect a sharp slowdown from the previous year, when 2,363 Nigerian-trained professionals joined. Nigeria did not fix what sent about 11,000 professionals abroad.

Britain stopped buying. Internationally educated nurses fell to 26.4% of new joiners from a 49.4 percent peak two years earlier, with Indian joiners down 54.4%, and two of the three largest source countries, Nigeria and Ghana, sit on the World Health Organisation’s red list.

The medical workforce is worse, because Nigeria cannot say how many doctors it has. Nigeria has 95,456 registered doctors, but only 60,551 hold active practising licences. Of these, an estimated 51% work in the domestic health system, leaving roughly 31,000 to serve the population.

In 2025, the MDCN registered over 5,000 new doctors and processed about 3,800 certificates of good standing, 54 percent for the UK and 24% for Canada. The 2025 State of the Health of the Nation Report recorded 20,966 health professionals relocating abroad in one year, including 3,919 doctors and 7,487 nurses and midwives.

These figures expose the gap between Nigeria’s registered workforce and the professionals available to sustain its health system. Both cannot be right, and the gap is itself the story. Each departure also carries more than $40,000 of Nigerian public training investment the destination country never paid for.

Technology cuts both ways. Nigerian startups raised about $304 million in 2025, just 8 percent of Africa’s $3.8 billion total and the weakest share since 2019. Funding rebounded to $254 million in the first half of 2026, the strongest half-year since 2022.

But capital does not guarantee talent retention. Engineers can earn dollars through remote contracts without emigrating, leaving this labour drain invisible in departure statistics. A state-level index places Edo (in first position), Lagos, Anambra and Imo above the national average, while Kano and Borno rank far below. The gap may reflect unequal access to migration opportunities as much as differences in the number of skilled professionals.

What Nigerian commentary has been slow to absorb is that the home numbers improved while the doors closed. Inflation fell to 14.63% in September 2026, its fourth consecutive monthly decline and 6.35 percentage points below a year earlier, as food prices fell month on month.

The economy grew 4.43% in the second quarter, its strongest performance since late 2024, while the naira held near ₦1,331 to the dollar. Nigeria ranked 142nd of 163 countries on the 2026 Global Peace Index: a poor position, but an improving score. Remittances strengthened, with personal transfers reaching $11.12 billion in the first half of 2026. Electricity remains the glaring exception: against 13,625 MW of installed capacity, generation plunged to 2,034 MW in an October collapse, barely nine watts per person.

Japada is where the closures and the improvements meet. The International Organization for Migration recorded 14,787 Nigerians returning home in 2025 with its support, but the figure alone does not establish how many returned voluntarily, were deported or faced other pressures to leave.

That distinction matters. A person forced home may enter an already strained labour market without savings or a viable plan; someone who chooses to return may bring foreign earnings, professional experience and international networks.

Both add to the population, but their economic contributions and reintegration needs can differ sharply. Between the two sits a growing category the statistics miss: the shuttling japada who keeps residency abroad and spends months running a Nigerian business, the remote japada managing Lagos firms without changing address, and the trailing-spouse japada straddling two currencies deliberately.

Six things would make japada rational rather than brave.

Firstly, the stabilisation now underway must survive the political cycle, because a professional abroad is pricing a ten-year decision, not a quarterly print.

Secondly, security must improve where professionals live and travel, since insecurity, not unemployment or inflation, was the strongest statistical correlate of japa in this project’s 2010 to 2024 data.

Thirdly, electricity has to stop being a disqualification; reliability, not another capacity announcement, is what a returnee is buying.

Fourthly, the machinery of return must exist at all: mutual recognition of qualifications, foreign-currency-indexed pay for shortage roles, and diaspora investment vehicles that do not punish the holder on conversion, which India, Ireland and Ghana built and Nigeria has announced since 2009 without making durable.

Fifthly, the thousands returning involuntarily should be treated as an economic category, with a skills audit at arrival and a route into the shortage roles their experience fits.

Sixthly, Nigeria should be able to count its own professionals, because when the register says 95,456, the licence data says 60,551 and employment says about 31,000, every published ratio is wrong by an unknown margin.

The window the closures created is real: fewer nurses can leave, the macro numbers are moving Nigeria’s way, and the diaspora is sending home more than ever. But Nigeria has had such windows before, and each time, they produced little more than communiqués, and a japada built on other countries’ immigration politics will reverse when those politics change, as they will, since those countries are ageing faster than Nigeria trains replacements.

You cannot call the goat back by shouting; you mend the fence it left through. The fence is electricity, security, a currency that holds its value and a register that tells the truth. The test of the next five years is whether Nigeria can produce enough voluntary returns to matter, or whether it will keep letting the Home Office, the State Department and Canadian immigration run its retention policy for it.

Akinola Morakinyo (Ph. D) writes on MINT economies from the Department of Economics, Finance & Quantitative Analysis, Kennesaw State University, GA, USA.