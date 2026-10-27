Why resolving regulatory issues could unlock greater value for Access Holdings shareholders

Regulatory compliance is often treated as a cost of doing business. For a multinational financial services group such as Access Holdings, it can also determine how much financial flexibility the business has and how effectively shareholders benefit from its earnings. For investors in a financial-services group, profits are important. But profits alone do not determine […]

Regulatory compliance is often treated as a cost of doing business. For a multinational financial services group such as Access Holdings, it can also determine how much financial flexibility the business has and how effectively shareholders benefit from its earnings.

For investors in a financial-services group, profits are important. But profits alone do not determine how much value shareholders can ultimately receive.

A bank may report strong earnings while facing restrictions on dividend payments. A subsidiary may hold more capital than it needs for its immediate operations but be unable to transfer the excess to its parent company. A financial group may have substantial assets across several countries but limited flexibility to redeploy those resources.

These are some of the complexities facing multinational banking groups such as Access Holdings.

They also explain why resolving regulatory issues can have financial consequences far beyond satisfying a regulator.

As Access Holdings works through its current compliance and capital-management priorities, the central question for shareholders is whether the process will produce a more resilient institution with greater flexibility to allocate capital and support sustainable returns.

The Group approaches this task from a position of financial strength. In its 2025 financial year, Access Holdings reported profit after tax of ₦743 billion, up 15.7%, and profit before tax above ₦1 trillion for the first time.

The answer matters because regulatory discipline is not separate from the economics of banking. It is one of the conditions under which those economics operate.

Why capital mobility matters

Consider a banking subsidiary operating in another African country.

The subsidiary may be profitable and have accumulated substantial capital. However, the parent company cannot necessarily withdraw that capital whenever it chooses.

Local regulators require banks to maintain minimum capital and liquidity levels. Boards must consider future lending requirements, credit risks and the financial resilience of the business.

There may also be restrictions on dividend payments, foreign exchange transfers and capital reductions.

These conditions are necessary to protect depositors and maintain financial stability.

But they also create a challenge for the parent company.

Capital committed to one market may be unavailable for investment in another market, even when the second opportunity offers potentially stronger returns.

For a group operating across several jurisdictions, the ability to move capital efficiently is therefore an important competitive advantage.

That is why Access Holdings’ regulatory position deserves attention beyond the immediate question of compliance.

Why the BOFIA issue matters

One of the regulatory matters disclosed by Access Holdings alongside its 2025 results concerns Section 19(8)(c) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act.

The provision limits a Nigerian bank’s investment in foreign banking subsidiaries to 10% of its shareholders’ funds. At the end of 2025, Access Bank’s ratio stood at approximately 19.3%, above the statutory 10% limit. The Group has since outlined a programme to bring the ratio within the regulatory threshold. This involves capital-management actions across several countries, with local approvals, funding arrangements and regulatory validation.

Execution is already under way. As part of its broader capital-management programme, Access Bank Plc completed the sale of a 7.44% minority interest in Access Bank Ghana in July 2026, retaining approximately 86% ownership. The transaction demonstrates how the Group can reduce capital exposure while maintaining control of a strategically important subsidiary.

The commercial logic is sound.

Where a subsidiary holds capital above its regulatory and operating requirements, a portion may potentially be returned or redeployed, subject to the necessary approvals.

However, the process is not as simple as transferring money between companies.

Each affected subsidiary must remain adequately capitalised. Local regulators and corporate authorities may need to approve the transaction, while foreign exchange conditions and settlement requirements can complicate execution.

There is also an important distinction between a proposed capital recall and one that has actually been completed.

For shareholders, progress should therefore be assessed through verified actions rather than general statements of intent.

The important questions are whether the relevant approvals have been obtained, whether capital has actually been released and whether the resulting structure satisfies the applicable regulatory requirements.

Until those conditions are met, anticipated financial flexibility remains an opportunity rather than a realised benefit.

Asset quality underpins the capital story

Capital adequacy cannot be assessed independently of the quality of a bank’s loan portfolio.

When borrowers experience financial difficulties, banks may need to recognise impairment charges or make additional provisions.

These charges can reduce profitability and affect the capital available to support future business.

The relationship becomes particularly important where regulatory provisioning requirements differ from accounting treatments.

A bank may appear adequately capitalised under one measure while facing additional prudential adjustments under another.

Access Holdings recognised significantly higher impairment charges in 2025, reflecting increased provisioning against credit exposures. While this affected reported profitability, the additional provisioning formed part of the Group’s efforts to strengthen asset quality and provide a more resilient foundation for future earnings.

For Access Holdings, the implications extend beyond the headline non-performing loan ratio.

Investors should also consider the level of provisions, the quality of collateral, the concentration of credit exposures and the likelihood of recovering problematic loans.

An improving non-performing loan ratio is encouraging only when the reasons for that improvement are understood.

It could reflect successful recoveries, write-offs or growth in the overall loan portfolio.

These are not economically equivalent outcomes.

The broader lesson is that a sustainable improvement in capital adequacy should be supported by credible asset quality and effective risk management.

Reporting timelines and the approval process

Another issue is the relationship between regulatory compliance and the timeliness of financial reporting.

A multinational financial services group must consolidate information from businesses operating under different regulatory and accounting environments.

Differences in local requirements, regulatory treatments and subsidiary reporting processes can create complications.

It is reasonable for investors to expect financial statements to be accurate, properly reconciled and supported by the required approvals.

However, accuracy and timeliness should not be presented as competing objectives.

Both are essential to market confidence.

In Access Holdings’ case, the Board approved the H1 2026 financial statements on 27 August, with publication subsequently dependent on regulatory clearance. While regulatory review is an important part of the reporting process, investors will also expect the Group to maintain accurate reporting and increasingly predictable publication timelines

For Access Holdings, the longer-term objective should be a reporting framework capable of producing reliable financial information within predictable timelines.

That would improve transparency and give investors greater confidence in the Group’s governance.

What does this mean for dividends?

The dividend question brings these issues together.

Access Holdings shareholders own shares in the holding company, not directly in each operating subsidiary.

The ability of the holding company to distribute cash depends partly on what it can receive from its subsidiaries, alongside its own obligations, distributable reserves and applicable regulatory requirements.

Consequently, strong consolidated earnings do not automatically mean that the parent company has sufficient distributable cash to pay a dividend.

Resolving regulatory constraints could improve financial flexibility and strengthen the conditions for future distributions.

Previous capital-raising initiatives illustrate the role that capital management can play in addressing regulatory requirements. However, resolving a particular regulatory constraint does not automatically create capacity for shareholder distributions

Even after regulatory constraints are resolved, future dividends will remain subject to the Group’s financial position and the necessary approvals.

This is why the regulatory agenda should be evaluated as a pathway to improved financial flexibility, rather than a promise of immediate shareholder payouts.

The real shareholder test

Access Holdings’ regulatory challenges are real, but they should not be viewed only through the lens of short-term compliance.

The more consequential issue is whether the Group emerges with stronger capital management, more reliable reporting and fewer restrictions on its strategic choices.

Investors should expect measurable progress, clear distinctions between completed and outstanding actions, and a credible explanation of how regulatory improvements affect the wider business.

Over the coming months, the clearest signals will be progress towards the 10% limit within the 12-month remediation window, the timely publication of audited results, and evidence that capital released from subsidiaries is being put to productive use.

A successful remediation programme would not necessarily make Access Holdings more profitable overnight.

It could, however, improve the institution’s ability to deploy capital productively, respond to investment opportunities and support sustainable shareholder returns.

For Access Holdings, regulatory compliance is not simply about clearing outstanding issues. It is about creating the financial flexibility and institutional credibility required for the next phase of growth.