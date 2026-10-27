Bluebulb Takes the Future of Enterprise Treasury to Moonshot 2026

Africa is building ambitious businesses. But ambition alone cannot move money, manage liquidity or power international growth. That requires financial infrastructure built for scale. This is the conversation Bluebulb is bringing to Moonshot by TechCabal 2026, taking place on 28 and 29 October at the National Theatre, Lagos, where the company will participate as a Platinum and Stage Sponsor.

As an enterprise treasury solutions company, Bluebulb is on a mission to change how African businesses manage money across borders, bringing greater speed, visibility and control to the financial operations that power commerce. At Moonshot, Bluebulb will showcase Orbita, its enterprise treasury platform designed to give businesses a simpler, more connected way to manage their treasury operations.

For too long, finance teams have relied on fragmented systems, manual processes and endless communication just to understand where their money is and how it moves. Orbita is designed to change that. Through live demonstrations, attendees will experience how Bluebulb is bringing treasury operations into a more efficient digital environment, helping businesses spend less time managing processes and more time driving growth.

Ola Daramola, CEO and Co-founder of Bluebulb, said:

“Africa is not short of ambitious businesses. What we need is financial infrastructure that can match that ambition.

At Bluebulb, we are building beyond payments. We want to give businesses the visibility, control and confidence to manage their money and compete anywhere in the world. That is the future of enterprise treasury, and that is what we are bringing to Moonshot.”

Beyond Payments. Building Businesses That Last.

Bluebulb’s presence at Moonshot goes beyond its technology showcase. On Wednesday, 28 October, at 5:00 p.m., Daramola will speak on the future of enterprise treasury and how finance teams can achieve greater visibility and control.

On Thursday, 29 October, at 3:55 p.m. he will join the panel “Building Companies That Matter: From Startup to Strategic Asset,” alongside Amandine Lobelle, COO of Paystack, and Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director of Verve International. The session will be moderated by Nenye Patrick Kalu.

The discussion will explore what it takes to build companies that are not just successful today, but valuable, scalable and enduring.

Speaking on Orbita, Yemi Joshua, Chief Operations Officer at Bluebulb, added:

“The future of treasury should not be spreadsheets, disconnected systems and endless follow-ups. It should be simple, visible and controlled. Orbita is our step towards making that future a reality for businesses.”

Experience the Future of Treasury

Bluebulb invites founders, CFOs, finance leaders and businesses to visit its booth at Moonshot 2026 for live Orbita demonstrations and conversations with its enterprise treasury specialists.

About Bluebulb

Bluebulb is an enterprise treasury solutions company helping businesses manage cross-border payments, liquidity, settlement and treasury operations with greater efficiency, visibility and control.

Through financial expertise, technology and strategic partnerships, Bluebulb is building the infrastructure that enables African businesses to operate confidently and compete globally.

Website: www.bluebulb.co.uk

Media Contact

Ayobami Adedayo Ajenipa

PR & Communications Manager,

Bluebulb [email protected]

+234 916 998 9196