Nigerian BNPL startup Klump shuts down after five years

Klump, a Nigerian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) startup, has shut down after five years of operations, following difficulties securing lending capital and overcoming integration delays and restrictions imposed by financial institutions.

Klump, a Nigerian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) startup, has shut down after five years of operations, following difficulties securing lending capital and overcoming integration delays and restrictions imposed by financial institutions.

The company’s co-founders, Celestine Omin and Olufunbi Falayi, announced the closure in a blog post on Sunday, outlining challenges that constrained the company’s ability to scale its lending and checkout financing services.

Klump raised approximately $1.2 million across a seed round and an extension.

It developed technology that enabled customers to pay for purchases in instalments while allowing merchants to offer financing at checkout.

Lending constraints limited Klump’s expansion

Announcing the closure, Klump’s co-founders expressed sadness over the decision while reflecting on the satisfaction of building a product that customers eventually used.

“Today, with heavy hearts, we are announcing that Klump is shutting down. We are proud of what we built. Few things are as fulfilling as watching people use a product that once existed only in your imagination,” they said.

They said Klump initially operated its own loan book to make quick lending decisions and finance purchases that traditional lenders might not support. The approach allowed the company to control underwriting speed and offer larger loans, but its plans to raise debt financing to fund further growth did not succeed.

The company subsequently pivoted to a marketplace model, connecting commercial banks, microfinance banks and finance houses with customers seeking credit at checkout.

Under this arrangement, customers could select “Pay with Klump” when shopping, choose a participating lender and receive a lending decision through the platform. Klump provided the technology connecting lenders, merchants and customers without taking on the credit risk itself.

However, the founders identified several challenges with the model, including long integration timelines, restrictions on the sectors lenders were willing to finance, differences in risk appetite and limits on loan sizes.

They said partnerships could take between six and 18 months, or longer, from initial discussions to integration, testing and launch. Some took close to three years to resolve commercial and legal issues.

The delays also left the company bearing operating costs while waiting for partnerships to become operational.

Klump explored acquisition after funding challenges

Klump also explored a sale as an alternative to raising additional capital.

The founders said the company received its first acquisition interest in the fourth quarter of 2023, but the deal fell through after months of due diligence, largely because of alignment issues.

At the beginning of 2026, they considered raising more capital or pursuing an acquisition. They chose the latter, believing BNPL would work better as a value-added service within a broader financial services business than as a standalone offering.

The company held discussions with several fintech businesses. According to the founders, some potential buyers were too early in their lending operations, while others were not a suitable fit.

Klump eventually received an offer but declined it. The founders did not identify the prospective buyer or disclose the value of the offer.

Reflecting on the business, the founders said they underestimated how long it would take to integrate their technology with lenders’ existing systems, many of which were not designed to accommodate third-party platforms.

Other Nigerian startups have scaled back in 2026

Klump’s shutdown comes amid other closures and business wind-downs affecting Nigeria’s startup and technology ecosystem this year.

In July 2026, grocery delivery startup GoLemon discontinued operations after failing to raise additional capital. The two-year-old company had completed tens of thousands of grocery deliveries across Lagos and employed 33 people.

Also in July 2026, Glover announced an orderly wind-down of its gift card trading, Airtime2Cash and bill payment services. The platform had attracted more than one million registered users across Nigeria and Ghana, but its board and management concluded that it had not achieved the scale required for long-term sustainability in the prevailing economic and operating environment.

In October 2026, payments company Onafriq announced plans to wind down Baxi’s agent-banking operations in Nigeria, citing naira depreciation, rising operating costs, shrinking margins and intensifying competition. However, Onafriq is not exiting Nigeria entirely and will continue its cross-border payments and card-issuing services.