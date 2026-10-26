Lagos explains Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge delay, promises opening before Christmas

The Lagos State Government has attributed the delayed opening of the Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge to the installation of an additional steel monument, assuring motorists that the bridge will open to traffic before Christmas.

The Lagos State Government has attributed the delayed opening of the Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge to the installation of an additional steel monument, assuring motorists that the bridge will open to traffic before Christmas.

The announcement was made by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement issued by the state government on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The governor said the monument, introduced towards the final stage of the project, was about 80% complete, with the remaining installation work required before the bridge could safely open to motorists. The delay comes after an earlier target of opening the bridge by the end of September was missed.

Lagos explains Opebi Bridge delay

Sanwo-Olu said the Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge would open to traffic before Christmas, with the remaining work on the 25-metre steel monument expected to be completed in the coming days.

As of Sunday, the monument installation was about 80% complete, with three of the four steel hands already assembled and installed. Work on the final steel component was expected to commence shortly, after which other proposed features would be added to complete the structure.

“In a recent media gathering, I mentioned that the newly completed Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge would be open to traffic at the end of September based on the work plan I was briefed. But, we are approaching the end of October and the work is yet to be completed.

“As a responsible Governor, I needed to come and find out personally what caused the delay and the issues around the work,” the governor said.

“The Governor assured Lagosians that the bridge would be part of the infrastructure that would be used during the Yuletide,” the statement added.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the additional monument was not included in the bridge’s original design but was conceived during the final stage of construction, contributing to the delay in opening the infrastructure to motorists.

Why Lagos added a steel monument

Sanwo-Olu visited the project site on Sunday to assess progress and establish the reasons for the delay after the September opening target was missed.

According to the governor, the monument is designed to reflect the area’s historical association with cane weaving, as Odo-Iya Alaro was known for its cane market. The structure represents the four hands involved in weaving cane and is intended to preserve the area’s cultural heritage.

The governor said the installation involves approximately 300 tonnes of steel at a height of 25 metres, describing it as an extensive engineering operation that requires careful execution.

He appealed to Lagos residents to exercise patience, stressing that the steel structure must be safely installed before the bridge opens to traffic.

He also commended officials of the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and construction workers for their efforts, while urging them to accelerate the remaining work.

Beyond improving movement along the corridor, Sanwo-Olu said the bridge could become a landmark for recreation, tourism and cultural heritage when completed.

The Opebi-Odoiya Alaro Bridge, commonly known as the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, was commissioned by President Bola Tinubu in April 2026 but had not been opened to public use following the commissioning because some work remained incomplete.

Project history and expected benefits

The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge was conceived to address traffic congestion along the Ojota, Maryland, Mende, Opebi and Allen corridors, which connect residential areas to Ikeja’s Central Business District.

The project was originally conceived more than 20 years ago during Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and was revived in January 2022 by Governor Sanwo-Olu, according to the state government. Construction of the bridge and its approach roads was formally flagged off by the governor on January 26, 2022.

Sanwo-Olu described the project as part of his administration’s efforts to implement the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of its THEMES Developmental Agenda and the State Strategic Transport Master Plan.

The bridge is intended to provide a direct connection between Opebi in Ikeja and Mende in Maryland, easing traffic around Allen, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way and Ikorodu Road while reducing travel times for commuters.

The construction has faced several completion targets, including June 2023, the fourth quarter of 2024 and September 2026. The latest timeline announced by the state government is an opening before Christmas.

The governor also highlighted the challenging terrain, noting that the project required a 20-metre excavation by project manager Julius Berger to establish a solid foundation.

The bridge’s opening will therefore depend on the completion and safe installation of the remaining monument components, according to the latest timeline provided by the governor.