Zeenab Foods Limited Opens Supplier Registration for Agricultural Commodities

Zeenab Foods Limited, a leading Nigerian agro-commodity, food processing and international trading company, has opened a formal supplier registration exercise for the supply of selected agricultural commodities to its operations across Nigeria.

The company is seeking to build a verified network of reliable suppliers capable of delivering quality produce on a consistent basis. To achieve this, Zeenab Foods has issued an Invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) and Prequalification, targeting reputable farmers, farmer cooperatives, aggregators, commodity merchants and established agricultural companies.

“The exercise is intended to identify and prequalify reliable suppliers with the capacity to supply quality agricultural commodities on a consistent basis to Zeenab Foods Limited’s designated locations across Nigeria.”

Commodities Being Sourced

Interested suppliers may submit expressions of interest covering one or more of eight commodities: Paddy Rice, Sorghum, Millet, Beans, Sesame Seeds, Dried Split Ginger, Cocoa Beans and Soybeans.

Delivery Locations

Successful suppliers will be required to deliver to Zeenab Foods Limited’s designated warehouse locations in Abuja (FCT), Kano (Kano State) and Sagamu/Ikenne (Ogun State), as specified in individual Purchase Orders or Supply Agreements. Specific warehouse addresses and delivery instructions will be provided upon issuance of Purchase Orders.

What Suppliers Must Submit

Suppliers responding to this invitation are required to provide comprehensive information covering their business identity, operational capacity and supply credentials. This includes the company or business name, a corporate profile with a brief description of operations, CAC registration documents and Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Applicants must also provide full contact details, specify the commodity or commodities they propose to supply, and state the quantity currently available for immediate supply alongside their estimated weekly and monthly supply capacity. Information on the state and location of commodity origin, warehouse or aggregation centre location, and previous commodity supply experience is equally required.

Additionally, suppliers are expected to provide details of major customers previously supplied where applicable, evidence of capacity to mobilise and aggregate the stated quantities, details of logistics and transportation arrangements, proposed delivery location or locations from Abuja, Kano and Sagamu/Ikenne, and a bank reference or other evidence of financial capacity where required.

Product Quality

All commodities supplied to Zeenab Foods Limited must comply with the Company’s applicable quality specifications. Quality compliance will form part of the prequalification assessment.

Commercial Engagement

Following evaluation and prequalification, successful suppliers may be invited to participate in a range of commercial arrangements. These include spot purchases, monthly or seasonal supply arrangements, framework supply agreements, annual supply contracts and other mutually agreed long-term procurement arrangements.

Commercial terms covering quantity, price, payment terms, quality specifications, delivery schedule and delivery destination will be agreed separately and confirmed through an official Purchase Order or Supply Agreement issued by Zeenab Foods Limited.

How to Apply

Interested suppliers should submit their Expression of Interest clearly marked: “EOI for the supply of agricultural commodities to zeenab foods limited.” Submissions must clearly state the commodity or commodities being offered, available quantity, monthly supply capacity, commodity origin and preferred delivery location.

Applications should be addressed to the Procurement Department at the contact details below:

Address: Plot 252, Victor Ayemere Street, Cadastral Zone, Idu Industrial Area, Abuja

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +234 912 222 3978

Important Notice: Submission of an Expression of Interest does not constitute an offer, contract or commitment by Zeenab Foods Limited to purchase any commodity. Only shortlisted and successfully prequalified suppliers will be contacted for further engagement.