Nigeria must regulate real estate billboard advertisements like pharmaceutical products

Housing Development Advocacy Network Calls for Mandatory Verification of Property Advertisements to Protect Buyers from Misleading Claims and Unapproved Developments The increasing number of real estate billboards across major Nigerian cities raises an important question about consumer protection: Why should companies be allowed to advertise land and housing developments to the public without adequate verification […]

Housing Development Advocacy Network Calls for Mandatory Verification of Property Advertisements to Protect Buyers from Misleading Claims and Unapproved Developments

The increasing number of real estate billboards across major Nigerian cities raises an important question about consumer protection:

Why should companies be allowed to advertise land and housing developments to the public without adequate verification of the claims contained in those advertisements?**

From Abuja to Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu and other growing cities, highways and major streets are increasingly dominated by colourful advertisements promoting estates, serviced plots, luxury apartments and affordable housing opportunities.

Many of these advertisements feature impressive architectural designs, attractive payment plans, promises of modern infrastructure and assurances of secure property ownership.

However, behind some of these promotional messages are developments whose legal status, planning approvals, infrastructure commitments and delivery timelines may not have been independently verified.

For an industry in which consumers often commit their life savings, retirement benefits or years of earnings, this situation deserves serious regulatory attention.

Nigeria must begin to consider a stronger system of real estate advertising regulation, drawing useful lessons from the pharmaceutical industry, where advertising certain products is subject to specific regulatory controls designed to protect consumers.

The objective should not be to discourage legitimate real estate investment or marketing. Rather, it should be to ensure that property advertisements are truthful, verifiable and supported by appropriate documentation before they reach the public.

Lessons From Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulation

Nigeria already recognises that certain commercial advertisements require additional scrutiny because of the potential consequences of misleading information.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulates the advertising of medicines and other regulated products through applicable laws and advertising regulations.

Pharmaceutical advertisements are subject to requirements intended to prevent misleading claims and protect public health. The specific approval requirements vary according to the product and advertising category.

The principle behind this regulatory approach is straightforward: businesses should not be permitted to make unsupported claims about products where consumers may suffer serious consequences.

The same consumer protection principle deserves consideration in the real estate sector.

While medicines and real estate are different products requiring different regulatory systems, both can expose consumers to significant harm when advertisements contain false or misleading information.

A misleading medicine advertisement can endanger health. A misleading property advertisement can destroy a family’s financial security.

A Nigerian who invests ₦20 million, ₦50 million or even ₦100 million in a property that later turns out to have defective title, unresolved ownership disputes or serious planning problems may suffer devastating financial consequences.

The question, therefore, is whether Nigeria should introduce a more rigorous verification system for property advertisements, particularly those involving off-plan developments, estate subscriptions and large-scale land sales.

Billboards Should Not Become Instruments of False Assurance

One of the major concerns with real estate advertising is the impression of legitimacy that outdoor advertisements can create.

When a property company places a massive billboard along a major highway, members of the public may assume that the advertised project has been approved by the relevant government authorities.

However, permission to display an outdoor advertisement is not necessarily evidence that the underlying property development has valid title or all required planning approvals.

This distinction must be clearly communicated to consumers.

An advertising permit should not be mistaken for a government endorsement of the property being advertised.

Similarly, the presence of a developer’s advertisement on a prominent billboard should not be interpreted as proof of financial capacity, construction progress or guaranteed delivery.

Government agencies responsible for outdoor advertising should therefore work more closely with land administration, physical planning and consumer protection authorities.

The aim should be to prevent advertisements from creating misleading impressions about projects whose legal or development status has not been established.

Mandatory Verification Before Real Estate Billboards Are Approved

Nigeria should consider introducing a mandatory project-verification framework for real estate billboard advertisements.

Under such a framework, companies advertising specific estates, land subdivisions or housing developments would be required to provide relevant information before their advertisements receive approval.

Depending on the nature of the project, this could include evidence of ownership or lawful authority to market the property, applicable planning approvals, project location, the developer’s corporate identity and the status of infrastructure commitments.

Where a project is still awaiting essential approvals, advertisements should not falsely suggest that those approvals have already been obtained.

Likewise, proposed roads, electricity, water facilities, schools, recreational centres and other infrastructure should not be presented as completed facilities.

For off-plan housing projects, advertisements should clearly distinguish between proposed designs, projects under construction and completed developments.

Such requirements would help buyers make informed decisions while encouraging developers to improve transparency.

Every Real Estate Billboard Should Carry a Verifiable Project Identification Number

A particularly useful reform would be the introduction of a project-specific advertising verification number for eligible real estate developments.

This number could be issued through an authorised verification system linked to relevant land and planning authorities.

Each billboard could display a QR code through which prospective buyers could access basic verified information about the advertised project.

The information could include the developer’s identity, project location, relevant approvals, approval status and any important restrictions or qualifications.

This would not amount to a government guarantee of investment returns or project completion.

Rather, it would provide a transparent means of confirming specific regulatory information and identifying the company responsible for the advertisement.

The system could also make it easier for consumers to report misleading advertisements and for authorities to investigate complaints.

However, such a framework would require clear legal authority, appropriate data protection safeguards and coordination among federal and state institutions.

Regulators Must Address Misleading Claims of Guaranteed Returns

Another area requiring attention is the use of investment claims in property advertisements.

Some advertisements promise unusually high returns, guaranteed appreciation or extraordinary investment opportunities without clearly explaining the risks.

Statements suggesting that property values will certainly double within a short period should be supported by credible evidence and appropriate qualifications.

Real estate investment involves market risks, including changes in demand, construction costs, infrastructure availability, interest rates and broader economic conditions.

Consumers should not be encouraged to believe that purchasing land automatically guarantees substantial profits.

Advertisements must distinguish between projections, marketing opinions and legally enforceable commitments.

Where companies make promises about refunds, guaranteed returns or fixed delivery dates, the contractual basis and conditions should be clearly disclosed.

Advertising Agencies and Billboard Operators Also Have Responsibilities

The proposed reforms should not focus exclusively on developers.

Outdoor advertising companies, media agencies, marketing firms and advertising intermediaries should also have responsibilities within a properly designed verification framework.

Before accepting advertisements for specific property developments, operators could be required to confirm that the advertiser has supplied the necessary regulatory documentation.

They should also have clear procedures for withdrawing advertisements found to contain materially false or misleading claims.

This would strengthen accountability throughout the advertising value chain.

However, the system should be practical, transparent and efficient so that legitimate developers are not subjected to unnecessary delays, excessive fees or duplicated regulatory processes.

Existing Institutions Should Be Strengthened Rather Than Creating Unnecessary Bureaucracy

Nigeria does not necessarily need an entirely new federal agency to regulate real estate billboards.

Existing institutions already have responsibilities relating to advertising standards, consumer protection, land administration, physical planning and outdoor advertising.

These include the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), relevant state planning authorities and state or local outdoor advertising regulators.

The challenge is to strengthen cooperation among these institutions and clarify their respective responsibilities.

A coordinated framework could establish common minimum requirements for property advertising while recognising that land administration and physical planning are largely governed through state-specific legal and administrative arrangements.

Regulators should also distinguish between ordinary corporate branding and advertisements soliciting payments for specific property projects.

A general billboard introducing a company’s services should not necessarily be subject to the same documentation requirements as an advertisement inviting members of the public to pay for plots in a particular estate.

Consumer Protection Must Become a Central Priority

For many Nigerians, purchasing land or a home is the largest financial commitment they will ever make.

Unlike everyday consumer purchases, property transactions can involve substantial deposits, long payment periods, complicated documentation and commitments extending over several years.

A misleading advertisement can therefore have consequences far beyond the immediate transaction.

It can lead to financial losses, prolonged litigation, delayed homeownership and severe emotional distress.

Stronger advertising verification would not eliminate every property dispute or fraudulent transaction.

Nevertheless, it could help reduce the circulation of unsupported claims and improve the information available to prospective buyers.

Consumers must still engage qualified professionals to verify titles, planning approvals, contractual terms and other relevant matters before making payment.

Industry Associations Must Support Responsible Advertising

Professional bodies and real estate industry associations should support the development of responsible advertising standards.

Developers who comply with regulatory requirements and provide accurate information should not be placed at a competitive disadvantage by companies making exaggerated or misleading claims.

Industry associations can establish ethical advertising guidelines, promote transparency and encourage members to disclose the actual status of advertised projects.

They can also collaborate with regulators to educate consumers on the difference between approved developments, proposed estates, serviced plots and completed housing units.

Responsible advertising is not an obstacle to business growth.

It is an important foundation for building long-term consumer confidence.

The Way Forward: No Misleading Property Claims on Public Billboards

Nigeria needs a modern real estate advertising framework that reflects the financial risks associated with property transactions.

Such a framework should establish clear requirements for truthful project descriptions, verification of material claims, disclosure of approval status and effective handling of consumer complaints.

It should also provide proportionate sanctions for deliberate misrepresentation while protecting legitimate businesses from unnecessary regulatory burdens.

The experience of pharmaceutical advertising regulation offers a useful lesson: where misleading commercial claims can cause serious harm, stronger safeguards may be justified.

The real estate industry should not be exempt from this principle.

A company should not be able to advertise a proposed estate as fully approved, fully serviced or ready for occupation unless those claims can be substantiated.

Equally, the presence of a billboard should never be allowed to create the false impression that government has guaranteed the legality, quality or investment performance of the advertised property.

Nigeria must move from merely approving where real estate billboards are displayed to ensuring that the material claims contained in those advertisements are credible and verifiable.

The ultimate goal is not to reduce the number of real estate advertisements but to improve their integrity.

Before a developer is allowed to sell the dream of homeownership through a public billboard, the claims behind that dream should be capable of independent verification.

Property advertising must be built on truth, transparency and accountability.

Because when a misleading property advertisement attracts a buyer, what is at risk may not simply be an investment, but an entire family’s life savings and future security