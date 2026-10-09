FG petrol discount not funded by budget, absorbed by NNPC Retail margin

The Federal Government has said the petrol discount at NNPC Retail Limited stations is funded entirely by the retailer’s margins, not the federal budget or the Federation Account.

The Federal Government has said the petrol discount at NNPC Retail Limited stations is funded entirely by the retailer’s margins, not the federal budget or the Federation Account.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The clarification comes a day after the Federal Government announced a 30-day petrol discount at NNPC stations as part of measures to ease the burden of elevated fuel prices on Nigerians.

NNPC petrol discount comes from retail margins

Oyedele said NNPC Retail is absorbing the cost of the discount by reducing its retail margin, without receiving government funds to lower pump prices.

“The discount is not funded by the federal budget or the Federation Account. NNPC Retail buys petrol from the Dangote Refinery and other suppliers at market prices, on commercial terms, then adds its retail margin to set the pump price. The discount comes out of that margin alone, so the discounted pump price remains market-reflective,” the statement read in part.

The minister explained that fuel retailers typically add a margin to their purchase costs but can temporarily reduce it to pass savings to consumers.

He distinguished the arrangement from a fuel subsidy, which involves the government using public revenue to cover part of the cost of petrol, leaving fewer resources available for other public spending.

Oyedele added that selling crude oil owned by the Federation below market prices would amount to a subsidy because the resulting shortfall would be borne by public revenue.

The government maintained that the 30-day petrol discount is a commercial decision by NNPC Retail, funded solely through its retail margins rather than the federal budget or the Federation Account.

How NNPC Retail plans to fund petrol discounts

Oyedele said NNPC Retail, a wholly owned subsidiary of NNPC Limited, was established to support the nationwide availability and affordability of petroleum products.

He argued that the company’s role includes moderating retail prices rather than focusing exclusively on profit maximisation.

The minister also said lower margins per litre could be offset by higher sales volumes and customer loyalty, meaning the discount would not necessarily reduce dividends paid to the Federation.

He added that retail margins account for less than 5% of pump prices, arguing that the discount would not significantly widen Nigeria’s petrol price gap with neighbouring countries or create a major new incentive for smuggling.

Petrol subsidy return could cost N20 trillion annually

The 30-day discount forms part of broader measures to ease fuel and transport costs, with priority for public transporters.

Other measures include forward crude sales to domestic refineries, a proposed N1,350 per litre ceiling on petrol’s landing cost, removing illegal levies, supporting vulnerable households and accelerating compressed natural gas (CNG) deployment.

Oyedele said restoring petrol prices to pre-reform levels could cost more than N20 trillion annually, while an intervention of N500 per litre could exceed N16 trillion yearly.

He also said N15.8 trillion was released to the Federation Account between June 2023 and December 2025 following subsidy removal, including N10.4 trillion for state and local governments.

Atiku questions 30-day fuel relief

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised the discount, arguing that it would not provide lasting relief from high fuel, transport and food costs.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku questioned what would happen when the intervention expires.

“What happens on Day 31? Nigerians wake up to the same brutal prices, the same punishing transport fares and the same rising cost of food,” he said.

Atiku also questioned why the discount was limited to NNPC stations and whether transport operators would pass their savings to passengers through lower fares.

He argued that the government should consider longer-term production support tied to locally refined petrol, with safeguards to ensure consumers benefit. The Federal Government, however, has warned that such interventions could expose public finances to crude oil price and foreign exchange volatility.