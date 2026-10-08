African startups raise $260.3 million as top 10 account for 85.5% in September 2026

African startups raised $260.3 million across 54 disclosed deals in September 2026, with the continent's ten largest transactions accounting for $222.6 million, representing 85.52% of total funding raised during the month.

African startups raised $260.3 million across 54 disclosed deals in September 2026, with the continent’s ten largest transactions accounting for $222.6 million, representing 85.52% of total funding raised during the month.

The September funding performance reflects a sharp concentration of capital among a handful of larger transactions, particularly in the energy, fintech and logistics sectors.

The top 10 startups alone attracted more than four-fifths of the month’s funding, underscoring the continued importance of sizeable debt and venture transactions in determining the continent’s monthly startup funding numbers.

What the data is saying

September’s $260.3 million funding total represents a 40.19% month-on-month decline from the $435.2 million recorded in August 2026, excluding M&A transactions.

The top 10 startups accounted for 85.52% of September’s total, compared with 98.35% in August, when the top 10 attracted $428 million.

On a year-on-year basis, however, September recorded stronger funding activity. The $260.3 million raised in September 2026 was 88.21% higher than the $138.3 million recorded in September 2025.

The top 10 startups raised $222.6 million in September 2026, compared with $112.2 million raised by the top 10 in September 2025. This represents an increase of approximately 98.40% year-on-year.

However, the total number of disclosed fundraising deals declined from 62 deals in September 2025 to 54 deals in September 2026, indicating that average ticket sizes increased even as transaction volumes softened.

Top 10 African startups by funding in September 2026

10a. Sun King (Kenya) — $5 million

Acumen invested $5 million in Sun King to scale pay-as-you-go solar energy access in Zambia. The investment will support Sun King’s expansion in Zambia, a market with significant unmet demand, while helping unlock local currency financing for its growth.

With Acumen’s support, Sun King is expected to electrify nearly 5.6 million people over the next five years, including up to 4.5 million people gaining access to electricity for the first time in Zambia.

Sector: Energy & Water

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: Venture Round

Investors: Acumen Fund

10b. Powergen (Kenya) — $5 million

PowerGen, a leading renewable energy platform across Africa, with offices in four countries- Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo, raised $5 million in the ongoing PowerGen Renewable Energy Nigeria Limited, backed by All On.

The fund is aimed to bridge the electricity Access gap in Nigeria, a renewable energy firm.

The investment came through a mezzanine investment to support the development of isolated and interconnected mini-grid projects serving households, commercial and industrial customers across Nigeria.

Sector: Energy & Water

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: All On

9. Watu (Uganda) — $7 million

Watu, an asset-financing company, has secured a US$7 million debt facility from AHL Venture Partners to fund working capital and expand its lending portfolio in selected African markets.

The financing extends a relationship between the two companies that began in 2022 and will support Watu’s expansion of motorcycle, three-wheeler, smartphone and electric-motorcycle financing across selected African markets.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: AHL Venture Partners

8. Sunculture (Kenya) — $10 million

Kenya-based SunCulture raised a $10 million securitization deal with Mirova, marking a significant step toward addressing financing constraints for smallholder farmers seeking solar irrigation solutions. This innovative structure allows SunCulture to recycle capital more efficiently and extend access to climate-smart agriculture across Africa.

The deal works through a special purpose vehicle that acquires payment receivables from SunCulture’s smallholder farmer customers.

Sector: Energy & Water

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: Mirova

7. Zeal (Egypt) — $10 million

Egyptian fintech startup Zeal has closed a new $10 million funding round, as it looks to expand its technology solutions linked to payment devices and point-of-sale systems across markets in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

The company plans to use the new funding to develop its technology solutions and accelerate its geographic expansion plans, without disclosing the stage of the funding round, the names of participating investors, or details of the deal structure.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Northern Africa

Fund Type: Venture Round

Investors: Undisclosed

6. Nawy (Egypt) — $12.3 million

Egyptian proptech platform Nawy, closed its second Ijarah-based fixed-income fund issuance at $12.3 million with Synergy Capital. The issuance drew returning institutional investors and, for the first time, included non-governmental, non-profit organizations as participants.

The programme uses an ijarah (lease-to-own) model that delivers Shariah-compliant, fixed-income returns, backed by real-estate mortgage receivables. The five-year securitization programme targets $97.8 million; this second issuance pushes total capital raised above $19.6 million in under a year.

Sector: Housing

Region: Northern Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: Synergy Capital

5. Synapse Analytics (Egypt) — $13 million

Egypt-founded fintech infrastructure company Synapse Analytics has secured $13 million in Series A funding to expand its artificial intelligence-powered decision-making platform for financial institutions.

The investment round was led by Paris-based venture capital firm Partech, with participation from existing investors Algebra Ventures and Silicon Badia. The latest financing brings Synapse Analytics’ total funding to $17 million.

Sector: Deeptech

Region: Northern Africa

Fund Type: Series A

Investors: Partech Africa, Algebra Ventures, Silicon Badia

4. Spiro — $18 million

Kenya-based Spiro, a leader in two-wheel transportation and battery-swapping, has banked an additional $18 million in debt funding from Africa Go Green Fund (AGG), a climate-focused debt fund managed by Cygnum Capital, to expand in Uganda and Rwanda.

The additional financing builds on the debt facility closed in December 2025, under which AGG committed $18 million and Nithio $7 million. The funding will support the deployment of more electric motorcycles and the expansion of Spiro’s battery-swapping infrastructure in Uganda and Rwanda.

Sector: Logistics & Transport

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: Africa Go Green Fund (AGG)

3. Arc Ride (Kenya) — $33.3 million

ARC Ride completed a $33.3 million financing round to scale its battery-swapping infrastructure and electric mobility platform across Africa.

The financing round was led by Novastar Ventures and Norrsken22, with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), British International Investment (BII) and Proparco joining as co-investors. Existing investors Musashi Seimitsu, the Japanese automotive supplier, and Talanton, an African impact investor, also committed further capital. The financing also included a debt facility from BII’s Kinetic programme and Mirova.

Sector: Logistics & Transport

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: Venture Round

Investors: Novastar Ventures, Norrsken22, Proparco, Musashi Seimitsu, Talanton

2. Paymob (Egypt) — $35 million

Egypt-founded payments infrastructure provider Paymob has raised $35 million in a pre-Series C round, co-led by Mubadala Investment Company and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), with participation from British International Investment (BII), Global Ventures and DPI Ventures.

Paymob will use the new capital to expand its digital payments acceptance business across MENA and develop new products for SME merchants and agentic commerce.

The round takes Paymob’s total disclosed funding to more than $125 million, following its $50 million Series B in 2022 and a $22 million Series B extension led by EBRD in 2024.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Northern Africa

Fund Type: Series C

Investors: Mubadala Investment Company, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), British International Investment (ex CDC), Global Ventures, Development Partners International

1. Odyssey Energy Solutions (Africa) — $74 million

The largest disclosed transaction in September came from Odyssey Energy Solutions, which raised a combined $74 million.

The funding consists of a $27 million equity round and $47 million in debt. New equity investors include Broadscale Group, FMO, and Al Mada Ventures, with continued participation from existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Equal Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Twelve Below, FJ Labs, MCJ, and Transition Ventures.

Debt financiers include British International Investment, BIO, the Facility for Energy Inclusion represented by Cygnum Capital and the Energy Entrepreneurs Growth Fund represented by TripleJump.

Sector: Energy & Water

Region: Africa

Fund Type: $47 debt and $27 venture round

Investors: British International Investment (ex CDC), B.I.O., Cygnum Capital, Energy Entrepreneurs Growth Fund, Broadscale Group, FMO, Al Mada Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Equal Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Twelve Below, FJ Labs, MCJ, Transition Ventures.

More Insight

The Energy & Water sector emerged as the largest recipient of startup funding in September, attracting $94.2 million, equivalent to 36.19% of total funding, across five deals. The sector’s dominance was largely driven by Odyssey Energy Solutions’ combined $74 million raise, alongside funding secured by Sunculture, Powergen and Sun King.

Fintech ranked second, attracting $67 million, representing 25.74% of total funding across 17 deals

Logistics and Transport followed with $58.5 million, or 22.47%

Deeptech: $16.6 million

Housing: $12.5 million

Agriculture & Food: $3.9 million

Education & Jobs: $3.3 million

Based on the deals type breakdown, Debt was the largest deal type during the month, accounting for $112.1 million, or 43.07% of total funding, across 12 deals.

This was followed by venture rounds, which generated $66.3 million, representing 33.27%, across 28 deals.

Series C funding accounted for $35 million, or 13.45%, from one deal.

Series A: $17 million, 6.53%

Seed: $6.4 million, 2.66%, across four deals

Pre-Seed: $2.7 million, across three deals

At the regional level, Northern Africa and the broader pan-African transactions take a larger share. Northern Africa attracted $75.3 million, or 28.93%, across 12 deals, making it the largest conventional regional bloc.

Africa-wide transactions accounting for $74.1 million, representing 28.47% of total funding.

Eastern Africa attracted $62.9 million, representing 24.16%, across 15 deals

Western Africa accounted for $39.1 million, or 15.02%, across 18 deals.

Southern Africa recorded $8.4 million, representing 3.23%, while Central Africa attracted $0.5 million.

At the country level, Egypt led the disclosed country breakdown with $74.6 million, representing 28.66% of total funding across nine deals.