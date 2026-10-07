UK-Based Tranzypay Targets Friction in Nigeria’s £7bn GBP Payments Corridor

FCA-regulated provider says same-day settlement and dual-market expertise can ease costs, delays and compliance headaches for businesses moving pounds in and out of Nigeria The United Kingdom remains one of Nigeria’s most important commercial partners, and the payments that underpin that relationship are still a source of frustration for many businesses. Tranzypay, a UK-based payments […]

FCA-regulated provider says same-day settlement and dual-market expertise can ease costs, delays and compliance headaches for businesses moving pounds in and out of Nigeria

The United Kingdom remains one of Nigeria’s most important commercial partners, and the payments that underpin that relationship are still a source of frustration for many businesses. Tranzypay, a UK-based payments provider regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is positioning itself as a solution for Nigerian companies that send and receive pounds sterling.

A large corridor with real friction

Total UK-Nigeria trade in goods and services stood at £7.3 billion in the 12 months to March 2026, according to the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT). That was down 3.4% year on year, though calendar-year 2025 reached £7.6 billion, up 10.7% on 2024.

HMRC figures in the same DBT factsheet show around 3,100 UK VAT-registered businesses exported goods to Nigeria in 2025, and around 700 imported goods from Nigeria. Those counts exclude services and smaller goods traders, so they understate the number of organisations involved. Services account for about 61% of bilateral trade, roughly £4.5 billion. The UK also supplied an estimated 10.9% of Nigeria’s total imports in 2024, and nearly a quarter of its imported services.

Each of those transactions has to be settled, and that is where problems tend to appear.

Where payments go wrong

Payments between naira and pounds often are not converted directly. They can be routed through US dollars and one or more correspondent banks, with each step adding fees, delay and the chance of a query or return. Businesses also face hidden costs in the gap between quoted FX rates and the mid-market rate, which on larger or recurring payments can exceed disclosed fees.

Documentation is another pressure point. Nigerian banks expect supporting records such as invoices, contracts and proof of purpose for FX transactions, while UK banks and payment firms apply their own anti-money laundering and sanctions checks. A legitimate payment can stall if paperwork isn’t ready for one side. Repatriating GBP revenue, profits or dividends adds further questions about classification and documentation.

Tranzypay’s approach

Tranzypay addresses these issues through speed, regulation and market knowledge. Tranzypay offers same-day settlement on GBP payments, aimed at keeping UK suppliers and counterparties from waiting on chains of intermediaries.

As an FCA-regulated firm, it is subject to UK requirements on safeguarding customer funds, financial crime controls and conduct, standards that UK banks and counterparties recognise. The FCA register is public, and businesses can verify any provider’s status there.

The company also points to what it describes as a combination of global and local expertise: fluency in UK payment rails and regulation, alongside an understanding of Nigerian documentation practices, banking cut-offs and how local institutions treat cross-border flows. A provider strong on only one side, it argues, risks stalling payments when questions come from the other.

What businesses should look for

Whatever provider they choose, Nigerian businesses moving GBP regularly should ask for the provider’s regulatory registration, an explanation of its compliance process, and an all-in quote showing the exact amount the recipient will receive, including the FX rate and all fees. Firms planning regular repatriation should settle in advance how often funds will come home and with what documentation, and those with UK entities should consult a qualified Nigerian tax or legal adviser.

Tranzypay is built to meet those expectations.

www.tranzypay.co.uk