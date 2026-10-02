Nigeria’s pension assets grow by N3.8 trillion in eight months—PenCom

Nigeria's pension fund assets expanded by N3.8 trillion in the first eight months of 2026, rising from N28.04 trillion in January to a record N31.8 trillion as of August 31, 2026.

Nigeria’s pension fund assets expanded by N3.8 trillion in the first eight months of 2026, rising from N28.04 trillion in January to a record N31.8 trillion as of August 31, 2026.

This is according to the latest data from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), and obtained by Nairametrics.

The unaudited report shows that the industry’s assets under management grew by 13.41% year-to-date, highlighting the continued expansion of the contributory pension scheme despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

On a monthly basis, pension assets increased by N289.4 billion, or 0.92%, from N31.5 trillion recorded in July 2026.

The report also showed that total Retirement Savings Account (RSA) membership stood at 11,391,008 contributors as of August 2026.

Federal Government securities remain largest asset class

PenCom’s data showed that pension fund investments remained heavily concentrated in Federal Government securities, which accounted for N17.80 trillion of total assets.

The asset class remained the largest component of pension portfolios, reflecting pension fund administrators’ preference for relatively low-risk instruments.

Domestic equities accounted for N6.32 trillion of pension assets, while investments in foreign equities stood at N280.66 billion.

The industry also maintained N3.27 trillion in money market instruments, including fixed deposits, commercial papers, bank acceptances and other approved investments.

Corporate debt securities accounted for N2.21 trillion of the industry’s portfolio, while investments in mutual funds stood at N326.64 billion.

Infrastructure, private equity investments rise

The report showed continued allocations to alternative investments as pension fund administrators gradually diversify their portfolios.

Investments in infrastructure funds stood at N344.62 billion, while real estate investments amounted to N132.81 billion.

Private equity investments were valued at N267.01 billion, while cash and other assets totalled N462.42 billion.

PenCom estimated the dollar value of the industry’s assets at approximately $23.9 billion as of August 2026.

Contributory Pension Scheme drives growth

Nigeria’s pension industry has recorded consistent growth in recent years, driven by increasing pension contributions, investment returns and rising participation in the contributory pension scheme.

With assets now standing at N31.8 trillion and RSA membership exceeding 11.3 million, the sector remains one of the country’s largest pools of long-term domestic capital.

The latest figures indicate that more than half of the industry’s assets remain invested in Federal Government securities, while exposure to equities, infrastructure funds and private equity continues to grow as pension fund administrators seek to balance safety, returns and long-term value creation.