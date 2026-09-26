Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund launches N45 billion capital raise

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) has launched a capital raise of up to N45 billion under its N200 billion issuance programme, offering investors an opportunity to participate in the country's largest local currency infrastructure debt fund.

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) has launched a capital raise of up to N45 billion under its N200 billion issuance programme, offering investors an opportunity to participate in the country’s largest local currency infrastructure debt fund.

The Series 12 Offer, which opened on September 23, 2026, comprises 396.33 million units priced at N113.54 each.

This is according to a statement signed by Aramide Oyeneyin on behalf of Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited, the Fund Manager.

The offer is priced at a 23.13% discount to NIDF’s closing market price of N147.70 per unit on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as of September 22, 2026.

NIDF marks 12th capital raise

NIDF said the latest transaction represents its twelfth fundraising exercise since inception in 2017 and the fourth since listing on the NGX.

“The Series 12 Offer represents the Fund’s twelfth (12th) capital raise since inception in 2017 and the fourth (4th) since its Listing on the NGX,” the Fund stated.

As Nigeria’s first listed infrastructure debt fund, NIDF has built a track record of providing long-term naira financing for critical infrastructure projects while delivering regular returns to investors.

“NIDF has established a strong track record of regular distributions, having delivered 37 distributions since inception, aggregating to more than N100 billion.”

The Fund noted that the offer represents the next phase of its growth strategy as it seeks to deepen its role in financing infrastructure projects across the country.

Over $625 million deployed to infrastructure

According to the Fund Manager, NIDF has financed infrastructure projects with an aggregate value of approximately $625 million over the past decade, helping to deepen Nigeria’s infrastructure debt market.

The Fund said it has built a diversified portfolio across multiple infrastructure subsectors and continues to assess a strong pipeline of investment opportunities that meet its criteria.

“The Fund remains focused on deploying capital into projects that support Nigeria’s infrastructure development while generating sustainable long-term returns and regular distributions for investors.”

NIDF added that proceeds from the Series 12 Offer will be deployed towards financing additional infrastructure assets while maintaining its objective of generating stable income for investors.

Investors offered discounted entry point

The Fund described the offer as an opportunity for investors to participate in infrastructure development while benefiting from regular distributions.

“The Series 12 Offer represents the next stage of NIDF’s growth and provides investors with an opportunity to participate in the Fund’s continued growth and benefit from regular distributions.”

Managed by Chapel Hill Denham, NIDF remains one of the leading vehicles for mobilising long-term domestic capital into infrastructure projects, helping bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure financing gap.

Half-Year 2026 results

The offer comes months after NIDF reported a pre-tax profit of N10.63 billion in its unaudited half-year 2026 results, compared with N11.79 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

According to the Fund, it has continued to outperform its benchmark, the 10-year Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond, despite a decline in benchmark yields during the period. Infrastructure loans financed by the Fund are typically priced between 300 and 500 basis points above the benchmark on a floating-rate basis.

NIDF also declared a second-quarter 2026 distribution of N4.40 per unit, reinforcing its track record of regular payouts to investors.