Independence Day: PromiseLand unveils ProTaxi, rechargeable e-hailing alternative to rising global energy costs

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 66th Independence Anniversary on October 1, PromiseLand Innovations Limited is set to unveil ProTaxi, a rechargeable energy-powered e-hailing platform designed to promote affordable transportation and create new economic opportunities for drivers and commuters.The platform, scheduled to commence operations on October 1, 2026, is being introduced as an alternative to […]

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 66th Independence Anniversary on October 1, PromiseLand Innovations Limited is set to unveil ProTaxi, a rechargeable energy-powered e-hailing platform designed to promote affordable transportation and create new economic opportunities for drivers and commuters.

The platform, scheduled to commence operations on October 1, 2026, is being introduced as an alternative to conventional fuel-powered transportation amid rising global energy costs and increasing pressure on transportation expenses.

ProTaxi is designed to leverage rechargeable electric vehicles to provide ride-hailing services, with the objective of reducing dependence on petrol and offering drivers a more cost-effective means of operating within Nigeria’s transportation sector.

The launch, which coincides with Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration, is expected to mark the entry of PromiseLand Innovations Limited into the country’s growing e-hailing market, with initial operations planned for Abuja before expanding to other parts of the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of PromiseLand Innovations Limited, Ambassador Lawrence Oloche, had earlier announced plans to empower 1,000 families with brand-new electric vehicles under the ProTaxi initiative.

The initiative is expected to provide opportunities for eligible Nigerians, particularly men and women who can drive, to participate in the emerging electric mobility sector.

According to the company, prospective drivers will be required to register for consideration, subject to screening, verification and onboarding.

The scheme is designed to create income-generating opportunities for drivers while providing commuters with access to transportation services through a digital platform.

With its rechargeable energy model, ProTaxi seeks to address some of the challenges associated with conventional fuel-powered transportation, particularly the impact of fluctuating energy prices on drivers’ operating expenses and passengers’ transportation costs.

The platform will enable passengers to book rides, access trip information and make payments through a mobile application designed for Android and iPhone users.

It is also expected to feature driver verification, real-time trip tracking, ratings and reviews, as well as location-sharing facilities aimed at improving transparency and passenger safety.

Drivers using the platform are expected to enjoy flexible working schedules, allowing them to manage their availability while earning through the service.

PromiseLand Innovations Limited said its broader objective is to promote cleaner mobility solutions while leveraging technology to improve transportation services and expand economic opportunities.

The company, which also has interests in real estate development through PromiseLand Estate, is extending its business operations into the transportation and technology-driven mobility sector.

The October 1 launch is expected to position ProTaxi within Nigeria’s expanding e-hailing industry, with an emphasis on rechargeable energy, affordable mobility and opportunities for drivers.

As Nigeria marks another Independence Day, the company is positioning the initiative as a contribution to the development of alternative transportation solutions and the country’s transition towards cleaner energy-powered mobility.

PromiseLand Innovations Limited has expressed its long-term ambition to expand ProTaxi beyond Nigeria and contribute to the adoption of cleaner transportation solutions across Africa.

Contact Information

Address:

31, Akiru Close, Phillip Benson Close, Abuja, Nigeria

Telephone:

+234 806 673 6142

+234 907 761 4382

Email:

[email protected]

Website

https://protaxi.app/