NGX expands NGX Invest with WhatsApp access for investors

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has expanded access to its NGX Invest platform with the launch of a WhatsApp subscription channel, providing investors with a new way to participate in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Public Offers, and Rights Issues.

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has expanded access to its NGX Invest platform with the launch of a WhatsApp subscription channel, providing investors with a new way to participate in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Public Offers, and Rights Issues.

The initiative allows investors to access eligible offers and complete subscription processes through WhatsApp without downloading a separate application.

In a statement obtained by Nairametrics, NGX said the move is designed to make investing more accessible while supporting broader participation in Nigeria’s capital market.

The development comes as interest in public offerings gains momentum, with several high-profile IPOs either underway or in the pipeline.

How Investors Can Subscribe via WhatsApp

NGX said investors can begin the subscription process by sending the word “Invest” to the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number, +234 812 731 9521.

“They can then follow the prompts to view eligible offers and complete the required subscription steps without downloading a separate application.

“As part of the process, investors will select a stockbroker through whom their application will be processed, ensuring that brokers remain an integral part of the investment journey,” NGX says.

According to the Exchange, the WhatsApp integration provides a familiar and convenient interface that reduces barriers to participation while maintaining the existing market structure.

NGX Targets Broader Capital Market Participation

The Exchange said the new channel extends the distribution reach of NGX Invest, which already connects issuers and investors through a network of more than 100 channels.

The platform is linked to stockbrokers, banks, fintech companies, mobile operators, and other financial institutions through API connectivity.

NGX said the integration will help bring primary-market investment opportunities closer to retail investors.

Issuers will gain access to a wider pool of potential investors through an additional distribution channel.

The initiative forms part of NGX Group’s broader strategy to leverage technology and partnerships to deepen participation in the capital market.

By incorporating WhatsApp into its investment ecosystem, the Exchange aims to simplify access to regulated investment opportunities while supporting more efficient capital raising for issuers.

Security Measures Remain a Priority

NGX emphasized that investor protection remains central to the design of the new service, despite the use of a consumer messaging platform.

Subscriptions are processed through NGX Invest’s regulated infrastructure rather than directly on WhatsApp.

Investors are advised to interact only with the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number.

The Exchange warned users not to share passwords, PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs), or other sensitive credentials with third parties.

NGX said the service combines the convenience of digital access with the safeguards required for participation in regulated public offers.

The Exchange noted that as digital participation in Nigeria’s capital market continues to grow, maintaining transparency, security, and regulatory compliance remains a key priority.

IPO Momentum Drives Demand for Digital Access

The WhatsApp launch comes at a time when Nigeria’s primary market is witnessing renewed activity and growing investor interest.

NGX Invest, the Exchange’s SEC-approved e-offering platform, has facilitated more than 23 primary-market transactions since its launch in 2024.

The platform has supported over N3 trillion in capital raising across public offers, rights issues, and IPOs.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO opened on September 14 and is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026.

OPay is also planning to pursue a listing on the Nigerian Exchange, while Dangote Industries has indicated that its fertiliser business is expected to launch an IPO in 2028.

With several major public offerings expected over the coming years, NGX’s latest initiative is positioned to make participation easier for a broader range of investors while strengthening access to Nigeria’s capital market.