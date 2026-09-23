ARN Foods expands operations, acquires multi-billion-naira 120MT/day rice mill in Abuja

A.R.N. Foods Limited, a Nigerian agricultural commodities trading and processing company, has expanded its operations with the acquisition of a multi-billion-naira 120 metric tonnes per day rice milling facility in Abuja. A statement by the company on Tuesday said production had commenced at the facility, located on a 20,000-square-metre plot of land, with capacity to […]

A.R.N. Foods Limited, a Nigerian agricultural commodities trading and processing company, has expanded its operations with the acquisition of a multi-billion-naira 120 metric tonnes per day rice milling facility in Abuja.

A statement by the company on Tuesday said production had commenced at the facility, located on a 20,000-square-metre plot of land, with capacity to process up to 3,000 bags of rice daily.

The acquisition is part of ARN Foods’ efforts to increase its processing capacity and contribute to Nigeria’s food security.

The expansion complements the company’s ultra-modern rice mill being developed in Epe, Lagos, which is more than 90 per cent complete and expected to be launched in December 2026.

Speaking on the acquisition, Nola Adetola, Chairman, Board of Directors, ARN Foods, said the investment would help the company build capacity, provide consumers with quality rice at affordable prices and support food security.

“We are glad to announce that production has started at our new Abuja facility. Our customers can expect greater access to high-quality rice at an affordable price. That is what we are known for; giving people access to good-quality food without making it unnecessarily expensive.

“As a company, our mission goes beyond selling rice. We want to contribute meaningfully to food security in Nigeria and across Africa,” Adetola said.

The Lagos mill, being developed on a 22,000-square-metre site, will also process up to 3,000 bags of rice daily, bringing ARN Foods’ combined production capacity in Abuja and Lagos to 6,000 bags per day.

The company has also established a distribution centre in Sagamu to improve access to ARN Rice across different locations.

ARN Foods’ operations span commodity trading, agricultural sourcing and processing, covering key commodities including rice, maize, sorghum, soybeans and sesame.