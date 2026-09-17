Lagos tightens Apapa, Lekki port enforcement, targets truckers’ E-Call-Up compliance

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to intensify enforcement along the Apapa and Lekki Port corridors as it targets truckers’ compliance with the E-Call-Up system.

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to intensify enforcement along the Apapa and Lekki Port corridors as it targets truckers’ compliance with the E-Call-Up system.

The move follows recent feedback and an assessment of the traffic situation in the two areas.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Government, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, disclosed this at a strategy meeting at the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa.

Giwa, who chaired the meeting, said gaps were identified in the current enforcement process, necessitating a rejig of the strategy.

The meeting was attended by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki; LASTMA’s Director of Operations; controllers; Commanders Zebras; and other senior officers in charge of the two corridors.

What they are saying

Giwa said the Ministry would deploy more traffic management personnel to the Lekki Port corridor to strengthen truckers’ compliance with the E-Call-Up system and ensure the seamless movement of articulated trucks in and out of the ports.

He also assured that the Ministry had scheduled the implementation of the improved enforcement strategy, urging officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to remain committed to the diligent discharge of their duties.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa, disclosed that a shift schedule would be deployed for LASTMA officers on both corridors to ensure their presence at all times.

Musa said officers found underperforming would be redeployed immediately.

He also warned operators of illegal parks around the two ports to comply with the state’s operational guidelines.

The state government is urging stakeholders to comply with the E-Call-Up system as enforcement is strengthened along the two major port corridors.

More insight

The Lagos E-Call-Up system is a digital scheduling platform designed to manage the movement, entry, and parking of heavy-duty trucks and tankers, with the aim of reducing severe traffic gridlock along major port and industrial corridors such as Apapa and the Lekki-Epe axis.

The state government revealed in May this year that more than 28,000 trucks had been registered under the Lekki-Epe electronic call-up system introduced to regulate truck movement around the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, and Lekki Free Zone corridor.

About 11,000 transport operators had also registered under the initiative.

The registrations form part of efforts by the authorities to prevent gridlock and traffic disorder within the rapidly expanding industrial corridor.

The Ministry of Transportation urged all stakeholders to voluntarily comply with the E-Call-Up system to minimise congestion along the port corridors.

The Ministry warned that it would not entertain subsequent pleas for clemency from violators after enforcement begins.

The renewed enforcement is aimed at improving traffic management and ensuring more orderly movement of articulated trucks around the ports.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government said it would begin enforcing the E-Call-Up system along the Lekki-Epe axis from Friday, August 1, 2025.

This followed several months of strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and public sensitisation by the state government.

One of the critical recommendations was the reduction of the park usage fee from N12,500 to N10,000.

Seven designated truck parks were also fully equipped and ready for operation.

The latest enforcement strategy builds on the state’s earlier efforts to regulate truck movement and reduce congestion along the Lekki-Epe corridor.