The Lagos State Government has reiterated that it will commence the enforcement of the E-call-up system along the Lekki-Epe axis from Friday, August 1, 2025.

This is coming after several months of strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and public sensitization.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Government on its website, the Ministry of Transportation has, in preparation for this rollout, actively engaged key stakeholders and implemented critical recommendations.

Some of the critical recommendations include the park usage fee, which has been reduced from N12,500 to N10,000, and seven designated truck parks have been fully equipped and are ready for operation.

10,000 trucks already registered

The statement pointed out that to ensure a seamless transition, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with E-Call Up Technologies, has launched a familiarisation exercise across the approved parks.

This initiative includes free system testing and hands-on guidance for truck drivers on registration and operational procedures. It stated that to date, approximately 10,000 trucks have been registered, with more currently being onboarded.

It said, ‘’The initiative aims to streamline truck movements, ease traffic congestion, eliminate illegal parking, and enhance compliance among operators. It is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, safeguard road infrastructure, enhance public safety, and stimulate economic activity along the corridor.’’

The Lagos State Government urges all stakeholders to complete their registration and work collaboratively with relevant agencies to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative, which marks another step toward a smarter and more efficient transportation system in the State.

What you should know

Earlier in July, the Lagos State Government and key transport unions agreed on a new N10,000 enforcement fee for trucks operating through the Lekki-Epe corridor under the electronic call-up system, ending weeks of tension and disruptions in petroleum product lifting.

The resolution followed a high-level meeting held at the Dangote Refinery on Wednesday, facilitated by Lagos State authorities in collaboration with Dangote Industries Limited.

Previously, a N12,500 levy imposed by the state government triggered a suspension of operations by petroleum marketers and truck owners, who decried the charge as excessive and unsustainable. The shutdown affected the movement of products from both the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Seaport, jeopardising critical national supply chains.

The Lekki-Epe corridor plays a pivotal role in the nation’s energy distribution network, given the presence of the 650,000-barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery and related infrastructure.

To address the disruption, Lagos State convened a dialogue with major stakeholders, including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and other transport bodies.

According to a communiqué issued after the meeting, all parties agreed to adopt a N10,000 enforcement fee for trucks accessing the corridor through the electronic call-up system.