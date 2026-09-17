Flam raises $40 million Sseries B to scale AI interactive content

Flam, an AI interactive content company, has raised $40 million in Series B funding led by QED Investors. Claypond Capital, Martin Chavez, Olivier Pomel, Venky Harinarayan, and Shah Rukh Khan joined the round, with existing investors RTP Global and Dovetail doubling down.Flam has signed more than 100 enterprise customers in six quarters, including Google, Emirates, […]

Flam, an AI interactive content company, has raised $40 million in Series B funding led by QED Investors. Claypond Capital, Martin Chavez, Olivier Pomel, Venky Harinarayan, and Shah Rukh Khan joined the round, with existing investors RTP Global and Dovetail doubling down.

Flam has signed more than 100 enterprise customers in six quarters, including Google, Emirates, KFC. They use it for marketing, product visualization, learning and development, entertainment, fan engagement, customer support and sales.

“Flam is built on a simple observation. Content has moved in waves, from text to images to video, and every wave flowed one way, creator to viewer. We think interactive is the next default for the internet,” said Shourya Agarwal, Founder of Flam. “The demand was always there. The technology wasn’t. We have made interactivity effortless to build and deploy at enterprise scale.”

Flam holds more than 15 patents and ships three formats.

Flicks are interactive videos that switch person, product, or scene mid-playback, using a patented compression algorithm, delivered programmatically at 50ms time-to-first-buffer. Forge, Flam’s editing model, takes image references and changes only the specified element.

Airboards are high-fidelity 3D content on a camera interface, with touch, voice interactions, and haptic feedback. Flam’s 3D streaming loads them in 300ms, with no app to install. Fable, an image-to-video model, generates the assets as native alpha channel videos.

Visual Agents are human-like characters that hold conversations and take agentic actions. A video call rather than a chat window. Fantom handles facial expression through identity preservation and motion transfer, Finesse handles voice in any language, and Falcon, a 26B-parameter MoE LLM, delivers responses at 30ms time-to-first-token. The pipeline returns an answer in under two seconds.

Nigel Morris, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at QED Investors, said: “Almost every frontier AI content company we see is optimizing what already exists. Flam pointed at something else: how much of the content ecosystem is still untouched. That gap is bigger than most people think, and Flam is the first team we’ve seen with the infrastructure to go after it.”

“Nigeria has one of the sharpest, most mobile-first audiences in the world,” said Dr. Seyi, CEO of SmartSense Technologies, Flam’s exclusive partner in Nigeria. “Interactive content holds attention because people aren’t just watching, they’re part of it. Our network brings that experience directly to African brands, agencies, and publishers, at the same standard Flam delivers to global names.”

The capital goes to R&D on Flam’s AI models, expanding the product suite, and scaling enterprise sales globally.

About Flam:

Flam is an AI interactive content company, building content that responds and streams as fast as video. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, with teams in India and Japan, Flam holds 5 AI models, 15+ patents and is leveraged by more than 100 enterprise customers globally.