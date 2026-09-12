Nigeria startups pull $364 million in one month, Moove drives rebound

Nigeria’s startup ecosystem recorded a major rebound in August 2026, posting one of its strongest funding activities with 20 startups raising a combined $364.1 million in funding.

Nigeria’s startup ecosystem recorded a major rebound in August 2026, posting one of its strongest funding activities with 20 startups raising a combined $364.1 million in funding.

The August figure represents a surge from the $4.9 million raised by six startups in July 2026 and a substantial improvement from the $20.1 million secured across three deals in August 2025.

An analysis of the disclosed transactions compiled by Nairametrics Research reviewed that the month was driven by a combination of mega deals, growth-stage investments, venture rounds, debt financing, pre-seed transactions, and grant funding across sectors including logistics, fintech, deeptech, agriculture, healthcare, education and jobs placement.

What the data is saying

The $364.1 million raised in August represents an increase of $359.2 million, or 7,330.6%, from the $4.9 million recorded in July 2026, highlighting renewed investor confidence in Nigerian startups despite persistent macroeconomic challenges, foreign exchange pressures, and a tougher global venture capital environment.

The number of funded startups also increased from six in July to 20 in August, representing a 233.3% month-on-month increase in the number of deals.

Compared with August 2025, startups raised $20.1 million in August 2025, higher by $344 million from $364.1, representing a 1,711.4% year-on-year increase.

The number of deals also rose from three to 20, a 566.7% increase.

August 2026 delivered both a substantial increase in the amount of capital raised and a significant expansion in the number of startups that received funding.

Moove’s $250 million raise influenced the funding rounds

The most significant deal of the month came from logistics and transport technology company Moove, which raised $250 million in a Series C round backed by Mubadala Investment Company, Woven Capital, and Ion Pacific. Moove was valued at approximately $2.1 billion following the transaction.

The transaction alone accounted for nearly 69% of all startup funding recorded during the month, underscoring investors’ continued appetite for scalable businesses with proven revenue models and expansion potential.

Notably, without the Moove deal, funding activity would still have totaled approximately $114.1 million, which remains significantly stronger than the figures recorded in both July 2026 and August 2025.

Jumia and Yellow Card also propelled the investments

Beyond Moove, two other major transactions helped shape August’s funding landscape.

E-commerce giant Jumia secured $50 million in a venture round involving the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Axian Telecom and other investors. The transaction signals continued confidence in Africa’s digital commerce opportunity as online retail penetration continues to deepen across key markets.

In the fintech space, Yellow Card raised $40 million in a venture round backed by SC Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, Polychain Capital, Blockchain Capital and angel investors.

raised $40 million in a venture round backed by SC Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, Polychain Capital, Blockchain Capital and angel investors. The funding highlights sustained investor interest in digital financial services and blockchain-enabled payment infrastructure despite regulatory uncertainties that have affected parts of the digital asset ecosystem globally.

Collectively, Moove, Jumia and Yellow Card accounted for $340 million, representing more than 93.4% of the total capital raised during the month.

More Insight

Terra Industries recorded a sizeable transaction, raising an additional $18 million to bring its seed round to $52 million. The Nigerian defence technology startup attracted funding from existing investors including 8VC, Silent Ventures, Nova Global, Belief Capital and SV Angel, alongside new investor Norleo Space Investments and angel investor Grant Gordon.

Terra plans to deploy the fresh capital towards expanding its manufacturing capacity, accelerating deployments across the Global South, and growing its engineering, operations and business development teams.

Agritech firm ThriveAgric secured $3.9 million in debt financing from Anchoria Advisory Services Limited and other investors.

secured $3.9 million in debt financing from Anchoria Advisory Services Limited and other investors. The deal reinforces the strategic importance of agriculture-focused technology solutions in addressing food security, supply chain efficiency, and agricultural financing challenges.

Other startups that raised funds include:

Pouchers raised $500,000

Blockops Network attracted $300,00

Mathesis Analytics secured $200,000.

Interestingly, grants transactions dominated the number of deals recorded during the month.

Twelve startups including TrainDTrainer, Tallktu, Dawn AI Study, Efiwe, Ileemore Technologies, Skillup Africa, Lena, Heels and Tech, NursePadi, Skilladder AI, Lalitah and Ribara Analytica — each received $100,000 grants, backed by Co-Creation Hub and Mastercard. Together, these 12 startups received $1.2 million.

What this means

The jump from $4.9 million in July 2026 to $364.1 million in August 2026 signals a major revival in startup funding activity and could indicate improving investor sentiment toward Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

More importantly, the increase from $20.1 million raised in August 2025 to $364.1 million in August 2026 demonstrates the scale of recovery achieved within a year.

The month’s fundraising activity also reflects a broader diversification of investor interest, with capital flowing into mobility, fintech, deeptech, agriculture, healthcare and education technology ventures.

While mega rounds from Moove, Jumia and Yellow Card dominated the headlines, the presence of smaller venture deals, pre-seed investments, debt financing and grant funding points to an ecosystem that continues to develop across multiple stages of growth.