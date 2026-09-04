School Fees Are Due Again. But What Is Your Plan for the Next Ten Years?

School fees are due in a few weeks. You already know the amount. You have checked the account. You have moved some money around, postponed a few other expenses, and quietly worked out how it will all come together. And somehow, it will. It almost always does. Also Read Grey expands access to Chinese market […]

School fees are due in a few weeks.

You already know the amount. You have checked the account. You have moved some money around, postponed a few other expenses, and quietly worked out how it will all come together.

And somehow, it will.

It almost always does.

Now ask yourself a different question.

What is the plan for next year?

And the year after that?

And secondary school?

And university?

For many Nigerian parents, the honest answer is: I will figure it out when we get there.

For years, that approach might work. The problem comes when something changes.

Meet Tolu

Tolu is a working mother of two. She earns a steady income , manages her finances carefully, and is genuinely committed to her children’s education.

Every September, she has the same plan. Pay the school fees. Cover the books and uniforms. Rebuild savings before the next major expense arrives.

The system has worked for years.

Then her employer restructures. Her income drops for eight months. School fees are due again in six weeks, and the money she planned to have is no longer there.

Tolu is not financially irresponsible. She has been paying her children’s school fees consistently for years.

What she does not have is a structure for the full journey.

Her plan covers the next term. Her children’s education spans the next fifteen years.

Paying School Fees Is Not the Same as Planning for Education

This is the distinction that matters.

Paying school fees is reactive. A bill arrives. You find the money. The term begins.

Education planning is different. It means deciding, before the bill arrives, where the money will come from. Not just this September, but consistently, across the full span of a child’s education.

When education is funded entirely from whatever is available at the time, the system works under ideal conditions. Stable income. No emergencies. Fees that do not increase significantly.

But conditions are rarely ideal for fifteen consecutive years.

School fees increase. Income changes. Family circumstances shift. A medical expense arrives at precisely the wrong time. And suddenly, the money that was available last September has somewhere else it needs to go.

Ask Yourself These Five Questions

Before the next resumption, it is worth pausing to answer these honestly.

How many years of education does my child have ahead?

How many children am I planning for?

What happens to my child’s education if my income changes significantly?

Where will future education expenses come from if my current savings are needed elsewhere?

Do I have a defined structure for money I intend to set aside for education?

If question five is difficult to answer, read on.

What Is a Child Education Trust?

Many Nigerian parents have not considered an Education Trust, not because the idea does not appeal to them, but because trusts are not yet widely understood as a practical financial tool for families.

Here is what one actually is.

A Child Education Trust is a formal arrangement built around one specific purpose: funding a child’s education. Money is placed into the trust according to agreed terms. A professional trustee then administers the trust in line with those terms. Funds are released for education-related expenses at defined milestones, covering school fees, university costs, and other agreed educational needs.

Think of it as giving your child’s education its own dedicated financial structure, separate from the rest of your household finances.

Why Is This Different from a Regular Savings Account?

It is a fair question, and the answer matters.

A savings account holds money that is available for whatever you need. When an emergency arises, and emergencies do arise, money saved for education becomes a tempting and accessible solution to a different problem. There is nothing wrong with that instinct. It is simply how accessible savings behave.

A trust creates a defined framework around funds set aside for a specific purpose. The terms of the trust govern how and when the money is used. This makes it easier to maintain a long-term commitment to a child’s education even when short-term pressures arise.

The difference is not just financial. It is structural. And for a fifteen-year commitment, structure matters.

Who Is This For?

You might want to explore a Child Education Trust if:

You want to start preparing for your child’s education before the pressure of each term arrives

You have young children and want to build steadily towards future education costs

You have more than one child and want a dedicated plan for each

You want education funds managed according to defined terms rather than left in general savings

You want your child’s education plan to form part of a wider estate plan

You do not need to be wealthy to consider this. You need to have children whose education matters to you and enough consistency in your finances to make planned contributions over time.

Back to Tolu

Tolu’s problem was never that she did not care about her children’s education. She had always cared. Her problem was that her plan depended on everything going according to plan.

When it did not, the education fund and the emergency fund turned out to be the same account.

For some families, the conversation about an Education Trust will stop there. For others, it will open a much bigger question: what happens to the assets supporting a child’s education if something happens to the parent providing them?

That is where education planning meets estate planning. Wills, family trusts, succession arrangements. These are not separate conversations. For many families, they are part of the same one.

Starting early gives families more time to think through their options before education costs become harder to manage.

The Next Resumption Will Come

It always does.

The question is whether you will meet it with the same approach you have always used, or whether this is the year you put a proper structure in place.

Your child’s education is not one school bill. It is a journey that will span the better part of two decades.

It deserves a plan that lasts just as long.

To learn more about the First Ally Child Education Trust, contact the team today. Email: trustees@first-ally.com | Call: 09153860780 | Visit: first-allytrustees.com

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