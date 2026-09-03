Uber launches AI-powered robotaxis in London after exiting Nigeria

Uber has launched autonomous ride-hailing services in London using AI technology developed by British startup Wayve, expanding its robotaxi footprint in Europe.

Uber has launched autonomous ride-hailing services in London using AI technology developed by British startup Wayve, expanding its robotaxi footprint in Europe.

The move comes barely a day after the company shut down its operations in Nigeria.

The London launch, announced on Thursday, makes the city the second in Europe after Zagreb where Uber offers autonomous rides.

What they are saying

Uber’s Global Head of Autonomous Mobility Sarfraz Maredia said the London launch was designed to build confidence with both consumers and government as the company advances its autonomous mobility ambitions globally.

The launch “will build credibility with consumers as well as with the government,” he said, according to Reuters.

Wayve CEO and co-founder Alex Kendall described London as the ideal proving ground for the technology, given the complexity of the city’s road environment.

“We’re proud to introduce the Wayve AI Driver to the public for the first time right here in London, our home city and one of the most complex driving environments in the world,” he said.

Fewer than 20 Wayve-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles are available at launch, with a licensed human operator on board to monitor each car before fully driverless operations begin at a future date pending regulatory approvals.

Riders who request an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Electric in covered areas could be matched with a Wayve-powered autonomous vehicle at no additional cost.

Uber and Wayve first announced their partnership in 2024, with Uber making a direct investment in the British startup and both parties committing to deploy Wayve-powered vehicles across multiple markets over time.

Regulatory barriers remain before fully driverless operations can begin in London, including pending authorisation from Transport for London.

Get up to speed

Uber’s London robotaxi launch comes just a day after the company ended its ride-hailing operations in Nigeria, following a review of its operations in the country and Uganda.

Nairametrics reported on Wednesday that Uber announced it would wind down its operations in Nigeria and Uganda, saying the decision was limited to the two markets and would not affect its other operations elsewhere in Africa.

The company said it was focusing its investments on markets where it could create the most value for drivers by providing earning opportunities at scale and enabling riders to travel seamlessly.

The move leaves Nigerian riders with fewer major ride-hailing options, with Bolt, LagRide and InDrive among the main platforms remaining in the market.

Bolt, however, has taken a different position. The company said Nigeria remains an important market for its growth and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its operations and expanding opportunities for riders and drivers.

What you should know

The economics of ride-hailing in Nigeria have come under increasing pressure as operating costs have risen faster than drivers’ earnings.

In April 2026, Nairametrics reported that ride-hailing drivers in Lagos were seeing their earnings squeezed after fuel prices rose from around ₦800 to between ₦1,300 and ₦1,330 per litre.

Drivers said the increase significantly raised their daily operating costs, while fares and platform commission structures had not adjusted proportionately.