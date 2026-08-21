OpenAI has introduced a new ChatGPT feature that allows users to control Apple’s Messages app on Mac computers, potentially creating fresh privacy concerns for Apple.

OpenAI has introduced a new ChatGPT feature that allows users to control Apple’s Messages app on Mac computers, potentially creating fresh privacy concerns for Apple.

The feature, rolled out on Thursday, gives ChatGPT the ability to read, write and send text messages through the Messages app.

It can also search through conversations and provide users with summaries and other information from their message history.

The integration could put pressure on Apple, which has built much of its brand around protecting user privacy and keeping personal data secure.

The ability of an OpenAI tool to access information stored in Apple’s Messages app could raise questions about whether users’ private communications may be exposed to external AI systems.

Apple had not immediately commented on the development at the time of the report.

What they are saying

OpenAI said the feature requires users to provide consent before ChatGPT can interact with their messages. The company also said the integration does not create an index of all a user’s messages.

The tool operates locally on a Mac and relies on existing macOS features, including AppleScript and Accessibility tools, to interact with the Messages application.

Users must also approve several permissions before the integration can function.

During setup, ChatGPT displays a permissions screen informing users that the application will access message history stored on their Mac.

Users are also required to adjust privacy settings in Mac System Settings, including enabling Full Disk Access. ChatGPT additionally needs permission to access contacts and automation tools.

The permissions are similar to those required by other AI-powered automation tools that interact with applications on a computer.

OpenAI has increasingly expanded ChatGPT’s ability to work with information stored on users’ devices. The company recently introduced support for analysing data from Apple’s Health app on iPhones and iPads, although Apple’s operating systems require users to specifically approve the sharing of such information with ChatGPT.

More details

The latest integration also puts ChatGPT closer to territory Apple is developing for its own AI-powered Siri.

Apple’s upcoming Siri capabilities are expected to allow the assistant to search through messages and other information stored on users’ devices. Access to this type of personal data is considered an important advantage for Apple’s AI assistant over third-party chatbots.

ChatGPT already has integrations with several Mac applications, including Xcode, Notes and Terminal. However, access to Messages is more sensitive because of the private nature of users’ communications.

Apple has previously taken action against third-party services that attempt to replicate or extend iMessage functionality.

What you should know

In December 2025, NITDA, through its Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT.NG), issued a cybersecurity advisory warning Nigerians about vulnerabilities affecting OpenAI’s GPT-4o and GPT-5 models.

The agency said researchers had identified seven vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to manipulate ChatGPT through indirect prompt injection.

According to NITDA, malicious instructions hidden in webpages, comments or crafted URLs could cause ChatGPT to execute unintended commands while browsing, searching or summarising content.

The agency also warned that some vulnerabilities could allow attackers to bypass safety controls, expose user information, manipulate outputs or poison the model’s memory with malicious instructions that could influence future conversations.

NITDA advised individuals, businesses and government institutions to limit the use of browsing and summarisation features on untrusted websites and enable browsing or memory functions only when necessary.